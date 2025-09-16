Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation under way into behaviour of Met officers based at Charing Cross Police Station
The Independent Office for Police Conduct has started an investigation into allegations relating to the behaviour of 11 current or former Met officers and one staff member based at Charing Cross Police Station in central London.
Our investigation, launched on friday (12 September 2025), follows a mandatory conduct referral from the Met Police recently (Thurs 11 September), relating to the conduct of 11 individuals – nine serving Met officers, a former Met officer and a serving designated detention officer.
We have also received a referral from another force relating to the conduct of a former Met officer who was previously based at Charing Cross and has since transferred.
The officers range in rank from police constable to sergeant.
The allegations include excessive use of force, making discriminatory and misogynistic comments, and failing to report or challenge inappropriate behaviour, and are alleged to have occurred both on and off duty between August 2024 and January 2025.
The Met has advised us that it has suspended nine individuals.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe recently said:
“These are concerning allegations involving a large number of individuals and we understand there will be public concern, particularly in light of our previous investigation into similar allegations at the same police station.
“We want to reassure the public that we will carry out a robust, independent investigation.
“We understand the Met was alerted to these allegations by a third party and we have written to that party to request that it urgently provides us with information that will be central to our enquiries.
“Our priority at this stage is to secure all of the relevant evidence.”
The investigation is in its very early stages and we will provide further information when we are in a position to do so.
