Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation under way into death of man after arrest near St Austell
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the detention of a man by Devon & Cornwall Police prior to his death in hospital on Thursday 13 July.
The 34-year-old man was arrested near St Austell at around 10.30 am that day after a report of a car being driven erratically in the area.
We have so far established that the man was handcuffed and taken in the rear of a police van on the 17-mile journey to Newquay police station. At some stage of the journey, we understand the man became unwell and upon arrival at the custody unit, officers administered first aid in the yard of the station. He was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead at around 12.35 pm.
After being notified by the force shortly after the man’s death on 13 July, we sent investigators to the police station and the police post incident procedure to begin our enquiries. We have gathered accounts from the main police officers involved and are reviewing police body worn video footage, along with CCTV from the police station. A post mortem held on Tuesday proved inconclusive and further tests are being carried out. The Coroner has been informed. Examination of the van has taken place and other enquiries are ongoing.
IOPC director David Ford said: “We have spoken to the man’s next of kin to express our sincere condolences and advise them of our investigation. As he was in the custody of Devon & Cornwall Police at the time he became unwell, it is important that we independently examine all the circumstances. Our investigation will consider the man’s arrest, the level of care provided to him during the journey to Newquay and on arrival at the police station, and whether officers acted in accordance with policies and procedures.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-under-way-death-man-after-arrest-near-st-austell
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
IOPC launches multiple investigations into handling of reports about David Carrick20/07/2023 17:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is using a rarely-used power to begin multiple independent investigations into concerns that Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers repeatedly failed to take appropriate action when serious criminal allegations were made against serial rapist David Carrick while he was a police officer.
Gross misconduct proven against a former Derbyshire Constabulary Police Community Support Officer who abused his position to target a woman20/07/2023 09:10:00
A former Derbyshire Constabulary Police Community Support officer (PCSO) would have been dismissed had he still been serving, after gross misconduct was found proven, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Serving West Midlands PC and former officer found guilty of misconduct in public office19/07/2023 09:10:00
Two West Midlands Police constables, one former and one still serving, were recently (Monday 17 July) both found guilty of misconduct in public office for forming inappropriate sexual relationships or engaging in sexual activity with women they met while on duty.
Kent Police officer to appear in court18/07/2023 09:10:00
A Kent Police officer is due in court to face a charge of misconduct in public office relating to an allegation he attempted to form an inappropriate relationship with a woman he met through his policing duties.
IOPC to independently investigate contact West Mercia Police had concerning Alfie Steele prior to his death14/07/2023 12:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation into the contact that West Mercia Police had with Alfie Steele, his mother and her partner, prior to his murder.
Former Bedfordshire police employee charged following investigation into corruption allegations13/07/2023 10:15:00
A former Bedfordshire police employee is due in court to face charges for corruption-related offences following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) directed investigation, carried out by the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire’s (BCH) Professional Standards Department.
Merseyside Police PCSO dismissed over inappropriate relationship11/07/2023 12:25:00
A Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) who financially exploited a vulnerable woman while working for Merseyside Police has been dismissed without notice following a misconduct hearing.
Greater Manchester Police officer failed to disclose relationship with victim of crime10/07/2023 10:15:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer who entered into a relationship with a victim of domestic violence, who he met in the course of his duties, has been given a final written warning by an independent panel following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
File being referred to CPS following investigation into former Greater Manchester Police officer’s evidence to Manchester Arena bombing reviews07/07/2023 09:05:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) this week announced it will be referring a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in relation to the actions of a former Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer when providing information to various reviews following the Manchester Arena bombing.