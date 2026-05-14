Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
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Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Bedford
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal police shooting in Bedford recently (12 May).
A 41-year-old man died after he was shot by armed police at a property in Aylesbury Road.
After being notified by Bedfordshire Police of the shooting, we immediately sent investigators to the police post incident procedures and the scene – where investigators remained overnight - to begin gathering evidence.
We have independently established that police attended an address in Aylesbury Road, following a report at around 10.40pm on 11 May of disorderly behaviour by a man on the street including damage to a vehicle. The caller said the man was carrying a weapon.
The man refused to come out of the address and made threats to officers. Armed police and negotiators attended the scene overnight and attempted to speak with the man, who still refused to come out, with armed officers later stood down.
Shortly after 6am, police began evacuating neighbours after the man was seen pouring petrol out a window and gas could be smelt.
During the incident the man can be seen on footage presenting what appeared to be a firearm from a window of the property and armed police returned to the scene.
Shortly after 9.30am, the man was shot inside the property by armed officers who were outside the address. We have confirmed from the police firearms ammunition countback that one shot was fired from a police rifle and two baton rounds were fired, one of these baton rounds had been discharged earlier in the incident.
Ambulance attended the scene and sadly the man was declared deceased shortly before 10.30am. What appears to be a non-police issue firearm has been found inside the property, which will be subject to analysis.
IOPC Director Emily Barry yesterday said:
“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the man’s family and friends and everyone impacted by this incident, including the local Bedford community.
“We have met with the man’s family to explain our role and they will be kept updated as our investigation progresses.
“Fatal police shootings are fortunately rare, however when they do occur, it’s essential for public confidence that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the full circumstances.
“Our investigation is in its early stages, but we are working quickly to obtain and review evidence as we investigate the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.”
As part of our initial enquiries, investigators are obtaining and reviewing police footage, including body worn video, drone footage and vehicle footage.
Initial accounts have been obtained from the officers involved and we will be taking further detailed accounts from the officers over the coming week. A scene examination continues with investigators remaining on site and we will also be making enquiries with neighbours in the area, including any additional footage.
The Coroner has been informed, with a post-mortem to be carried out in due course. We will not be in a position to confirm his identity before the formal identification process has been completed.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-under-way-fatal-police-shooting-bedford
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