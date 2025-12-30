Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Norfolk

We have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a fatal police shooting in Thetford, Norfolk on 28th December.

Formal identification is yet to be confirmed but it’s understood the deceased was a man in his sixties. The man’s next-of-kin has been notified.

At this early stage, we have established via police call logs that Norfolk Constabulary officers responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on London Road shortly before 8.30pm.

Armed officers responded after it was reported that a man was seen leaving the collision holding what was described to be a handgun.

Officers found a man by the A11 a short time later. We can confirm that two shots were fired by police shortly before 9pm.

First aid was provided at the scene, however the man was sadly declared deceased shortly before 10.15pm.

We were notified by the force shortly before 9.40pm and declared an independent investigation.

We have sent investigators to attend the police post-incident procedure to begin gathering evidence, including obtaining initial accounts from the officers involved, police logs, and securing police body worn video footage.

What appears to be a non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the scene.

IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Fatal police shootings are rare, however when they do occur it’s essential that an independent investigation is carried out into the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.

“Our investigation is in its initial stages and we are in the process of obtaining and reviewing evidence as we begin to piece together the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone affected by this incident. We will be making contact with the man’s family in due course to explain our role and the next steps.”