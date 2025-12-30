Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation under way into fatal police shooting in Norfolk
We have begun an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a fatal police shooting in Thetford, Norfolk on 28th December.
Formal identification is yet to be confirmed but it’s understood the deceased was a man in his sixties. The man’s next-of-kin has been notified.
At this early stage, we have established via police call logs that Norfolk Constabulary officers responded to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on London Road shortly before 8.30pm.
Armed officers responded after it was reported that a man was seen leaving the collision holding what was described to be a handgun.
Officers found a man by the A11 a short time later. We can confirm that two shots were fired by police shortly before 9pm.
First aid was provided at the scene, however the man was sadly declared deceased shortly before 10.15pm.
We were notified by the force shortly before 9.40pm and declared an independent investigation.
We have sent investigators to attend the police post-incident procedure to begin gathering evidence, including obtaining initial accounts from the officers involved, police logs, and securing police body worn video footage.
What appears to be a non-police issue firearm has been recovered from the scene.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe said: “Fatal police shootings are rare, however when they do occur it’s essential that an independent investigation is carried out into the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.
“Our investigation is in its initial stages and we are in the process of obtaining and reviewing evidence as we begin to piece together the circumstances surrounding this incident.
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and everyone affected by this incident. We will be making contact with the man’s family in due course to explain our role and the next steps.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-under-way-fatal-police-shooting-norfolk
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Former Merseyside Police officer barred from policing for contact with sex workers on and off duty23/12/2025 10:15:00
A former Merseyside Police officer has been barred from policing after contacting sex workers while on and off duty over a two year period.
Greater Manchester Police officer in court on misconduct in public office charge17/12/2025 09:10:00
A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer is due to appear in court charged with misconduct in public office following an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation.
Former Humberside Chief Constable to face no further action following conduct investigation11/12/2025 16:25:00
Former Humberside Chief Constable Paul Anderson will face no further action following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into a series of allegations raised by whistleblowers.
IOPC investigation into Avon and Somerset Police actions following the death of a teenager on the M508/12/2025 09:20:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the actions and decisions taken by Avon and Somerset Police, prior to the death of a teenager on the M5 in Somerset on Sunday (30 November).
Warwickshire Police officer charged with thefts04/12/2025 12:25:00
A Warwickshire Police officer will appear in court this week charged with stealing property including cash and jewellery, following an investigation directed by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Senior Greater Manchester Police officer barred from policing for harassment03/12/2025 09:10:00
A former senior Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officer who sent unsolicited photographs and inappropriate messages to a junior officer has been placed on the barred list following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
IOPC releases findings of investigation into fatal Met police shooting in Dagenham28/11/2025 17:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation into the fatal Met police shooting of Giedrius Vasiljevas found no evidence to indicate that the lethal force used may not have been necessary, proportionate and reasonable.
IOPC releases police complaints data for 2024-2528/11/2025 11:10:00
More people than ever before are accessing the police complaints system in England and Wales, figures released by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) show.
IOPC investigation finds no case to answer for police officer who discharged Taser before fatal fall in Birmingham27/11/2025 17:25:00
An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) concluded that a West Midlands Police officer should not face misconduct proceedings for tasering a man who fell to his death from a window in Birmingham.