Investigation underway after a man dies following contact with West Yorkshire Police
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun investigating the circumstances surrounding an incident in Stanningley, Leeds, in which a man died following contact with West Yorkshire Police (WYP) officers.
We were informed by the force that officers were called to a domestic-related incident at 12.35pm on Sunday at a property in Half Mile Green. WYP firearms officers attended after the man at the address appeared to be in possession of a handgun. Police negotiators were called and attempted to speak with the man from outside the premises.
Just before 11pm, officers forced entry to the property. Upon entry, they found a man critically injured and began to administer first aid. He was taken to hospital with his injuries but was sadly pronounced dead on Monday morning.
Following a mandatory referral from the force, we sent an investigator to the scene and post incident procedures to begin obtaining and reviewing evidence.
At this early stage in this investigation, we can confirm that a non-police firearm was found at the scene which the early evidence suggests had been discharged. We have also established that police deployed CS gas and a distraction device, which let off several loud bangs as officers made entry.
IOPC Regional Director Emily Barry yesterday said:
“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and friends and all those affected by the tragic incident on Sunday.
“Given a man has died after coming into contact with police then it’s our role is to independently investigate the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.
“We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together the sequence of events on the night.”
HM Coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-underway-after-man-dies-following-contact-west-yorkshire-police
