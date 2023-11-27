Investigation underway into fatal Met Police shooting in Dagenham

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the circumstances of a fatal police shooting in Dagenham, east London recently (24 November 2023).

We have established, via police call logs, that the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) received a call from a man who told police he had firearms and was going to harm himself.

MPS firearms officers went to the address in Weston Green and attempted to speak with the man.

Police body worn video footage shows that the man has come out of the address before returning to the house. He has then come out a second time.

We have established that, shortly before 9pm, a Met officer has fired two shots. First aid was provided by officers at the scene however the man was pronounced dead at approximately 9.30pm.

After being notified by the MPS at around 10pm, we immediately started an independent investigation and sent investigators to the scene and police post-incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

What appears to be a non-police issue firearm was located near the man and another recovered from inside the property. Both will be sent for ballistic testing.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe recently said:

“Our thoughts are with the man’s family and all of those affected by this tragic incident. We have spoken with his family to offer our sympathies and explain our role. “Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police. “We know there will be questions about what happened but it’s important that we establish the facts about this incident before we comment further.”

Our investigation is in its early stages. IOPC investigators have reviewed police body worn footage and obtained police call logs. We remained at the scene recently and will be making enquiries with neighbours to identify any witnesses.