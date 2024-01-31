Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation underway into fatal Met Police shooting in Southwark
We are investigating the circumstances of the fatal shooting of a man in Southwark, London SE16 yesterday morning (30 Jan).
Our investigators have been at the Bywater Place property all day where they have been securing key evidence, including weapons found at the scene.
We have established from police call logs that officers were called to the house at just before 5am following several reports of a man trying to force entry into the property.
We also have viewed police officers’ body worn video footage and established that the man, aged 30, was threatening to harm residents inside the address. We understand the deceased man was known to at least one of the occupants at the address.
Local police officers unsuccessfully attempted to speak to the man who had gained entry to the property, but then called for assistance from armed officers after being threatened.
After arriving at the scene, the armed officers then entered the house where the man was shot. We can confirm two shots were fired from a police issue firearm, which will be subject to further analysis.
Among the weapons found at the scene were crossbows, a knife, a sword and a hatchet.
The man, who was wearing body armour, was taken outside the property and given first aid but, sadly, died at the scene.
A detailed search of the scene is continuing this evening and we have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the neighbourhood, which will continue in the coming days. We attended the police post incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts of the incident.
Regional director Mel Palmer said:
“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. The man’s next of kin have been informed and, in due course, we will be contacting them to explain our role. We will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation.
“Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.
“We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.”
HM Coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-underway-fatal-met-police-shooting-southwark
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Met officer guilty of assault on innocent shopkeeper30/01/2024 14:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service constable was yesterday (Monday 29 January) found guilty of common assault after a court heard he struck a shopkeeper who had dialled 999 for help as his shop was being damaged.
Merseyside Police officer to appear in court charged with sexual assault26/01/2024 13:25:00
Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, a Merseyside Police detective constable has been charged with one count of sexual assault.
IOPC statement following four deaths in Costessey, Norfolk25/01/2024 09:10:00
IOPC statement given recently (23 January 2024) following four deaths in Costessey, Norfolk.
Witness appeal following electric bike collision in Liverpool24/01/2024 10:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of Merseyside Police.
IOPC investigation findings into complaints made by the family of Christopher Kapessa23/01/2024 12:25:00
Following a series of complaints made by the mother of Christopher Kapessa, we carried out a thorough investigation into the actions South Wales Police took after the recovery of Christopher’s body from the River Cynon, where he tragically drowned in July 2019.
Met officer failed to properly search or monitor man who died in custody after choking on drugs22/01/2024 09:25:00
An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation into the death of a man who choked on a package of drugs in police custody, found an officer failed to adequately search or monitor him.
Former PCSO and cadet leader pleads guilty after searching cadets' records18/01/2024 16:15:00
A former Essex Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) and volunteer police cadet leader who looked up details of teenage cadets on police systems has been convicted in court following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Greater Manchester Police officer in court accused of sexual assault17/01/2024 11:25:00
A Greater Manchester Police officer charged with sexually assaulting a child under 13 and misconduct in public office has made his first appearance at Liverpool Crown Court.