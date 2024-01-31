Investigation underway into fatal Met Police shooting in Southwark

We are investigating the circumstances of the fatal shooting of a man in Southwark, London SE16 yesterday morning (30 Jan).

Our investigators have been at the Bywater Place property all day where they have been securing key evidence, including weapons found at the scene.

We have established from police call logs that officers were called to the house at just before 5am following several reports of a man trying to force entry into the property.

We also have viewed police officers’ body worn video footage and established that the man, aged 30, was threatening to harm residents inside the address. We understand the deceased man was known to at least one of the occupants at the address.

Local police officers unsuccessfully attempted to speak to the man who had gained entry to the property, but then called for assistance from armed officers after being threatened.

After arriving at the scene, the armed officers then entered the house where the man was shot. We can confirm two shots were fired from a police issue firearm, which will be subject to further analysis.

Among the weapons found at the scene were crossbows, a knife, a sword and a hatchet.

The man, who was wearing body armour, was taken outside the property and given first aid but, sadly, died at the scene.

A detailed search of the scene is continuing this evening and we have conducted house-to-house enquiries in the neighbourhood, which will continue in the coming days. We attended the police post incident procedures where the officers involved provided their initial accounts of the incident.

Regional director Mel Palmer said:

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. The man’s next of kin have been informed and, in due course, we will be contacting them to explain our role. We will keep them regularly updated throughout our investigation.

“Given a man has died after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.

“We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.”

HM Coroner has been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place.