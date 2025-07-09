Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation underway into Kent Police shooting near Maidstone
We have begun an investigation into the circumstances of the police shooting of a man wielding a chainsaw last night (7 July) which left him seriously injured.
After being notified by Kent Police at around 10.30pm, we declared an independent investigation shortly afterwards.
Our investigators have been at the property in Ashford Road, Hollingbourne, near Maidstone, throughout the night and all day gathering key evidence.
The man was given first aid at the scene and taken to hospital with wounds to his arm and abdomen. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening but may be life-changing.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Police shootings are fortunately rare, however, given a man has been injured after being shot by police, our role is to independently investigate all of the circumstances surrounding this incident including the actions and decisions taken by the police.
“Based on analysis of evidence gathered to date, no police officer is under investigation for either misconduct or criminality – they are being treated as witnesses.
“We appreciate that the community will want answers quickly and our investigators are working hard to establish the facts and piece together what occurred.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”
We have been advised by Kent police that unarmed officers attended the house at around 7.15pm to arrest a man on suspicion of assault.
He refused to come out of the house, so the officers were instructed to withdraw and armed officers were then deployed.
We have seen officers’ body worn footage which shows the man, aged in his mid-30s, holding a chainsaw and another object in his hand, which, at the time, officers believed appeared to be a handmade firearm or IED (improvised explosive device). He was also wearing a gas mask and body armour.
We can confirm a first baton round was fired by police and the man then took cover behind a hedge.
Officers moved in and a police dog was deployed. The man ignored orders to put down the chainsaw and a second baton round was discharged and then, seconds later, he moved towards officers and was shot by an officer with a conventional firearm.
A detailed search of the scene continued yesterday and among the weapons found at the scene were a chainsaw and a device which was made safe by the bomb squad (EOD).
We attended the police post incident procedures where the officers involved in the incident provided their initial accounts.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-underway-kent-police-shooting-near-maidstone
