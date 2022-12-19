Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation underway into man's death during contact with Essex Police
An investigation is underway by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) into the death of a man during contact with Essex Police last month.
Sali Byberi, aged 29 from Braintree, died following an incident involving Essex Police officers on Monday 21 November.
We have established that at around 11.30am, two officers attended an address on Clock House Way, Braintree following a report of a disturbance.
Body worn video footage indicates that while officers attempted to speak with the parties involved, Mr Byberi allegedly assaulted an officer. The officers attempted to arrest Mr Byberi on suspicion of assault and were met with resistance from him.
A single Taser was discharged multiple times and temporarily incapacitated Mr Byberi. A short time later, he became unwell at the scene and an ambulance was requested.
Officers remained with Mr Byberi until paramedics arrived and provided medical assistance. Sadly Mr Byberi died at the scene at around 1.15pm.
IOPC Director Amanda Rowe recently said:
“Our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Mr Byberi. We have contacted them to explain our role and we will keep them updated as our investigation progresses.
“When a person dies following police contact, it’s important that we carry out a thorough and independent investigation which will examine all of the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident.
“After being notified by the force, IOPC investigators attended the address and assumed control of a forensic examination of the scene.
“IOPC investigators also attended the police post incident procedures, where officers involved provided their accounts. We will continue to gather evidence to enable us to piece together the events that took place.”
As part of our evidence-gathering process we have secured the officers’ body worn footage, carried out door-to-door enquiries in the neighbourhood and obtained witness statements. The Taser discharged has been secured for analysis.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-underway-mans-death-during-contact-essex-police
