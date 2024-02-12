Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
Investigation underway into police actions prior to fatal M25 collision
We are investigating the involvement of Hertfordshire Constabulary officers prior to a fatal road traffic collision on the M25 where two people died, on Sunday 4 February.
We were notified by Hertfordshire Constabulary shortly after the collision, which happened just after 4am, and IOPC investigators went to the crash scene and the police post incident procedure where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.
We are gathering and reviewing evidence as we piece together the circumstances surrounding this incident. This includes securing and reviewing police dashcam footage and officers’ body-worn video footage, obtaining motorway CCTV and reviewing police call logs and radio transmissions.
At this stage we have established that at around 3.40am police officers in a marked vehicle saw a white Citroen Dispatch van travelling on the M1, which had been reported stolen.
A short time afterwards the officers activated their vehicle’s lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the driver of the van. After they failed to stop, officers initiated a pursuit which was abandoned because the officers assessed that the risk of continuing was too high.
There was a subsequent pursuit of the van shortly before 4am on Breakspear Way, which was abandoned a few minutes later.
A short time later the van was then seen by a police officer travelling on the wrong side of the M25. The officer followed the van on the correct side of the road but did not activate the vehicle’s lights or sirens.
At approximately 4.08am, the van was involved in a collision with other vehicles on the M25 between junctions 21a and 22 (Watford and St Albans).
Sadly, two people have died as a result of that collision. The driver of the van was taken to hospital where we understand they remain in a serious condition. A criminal investigation into the fatal crash is being carried out by Essex Police.
IOPC Regional Director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic incident. Given that police officers were pursuing one of the vehicles before the fatal collision, it’s important that we independently investigate the actions and decision-making of the officers involved.
“We will ensure that our enquiries do not impede the police investigation, and we will keep those involved regularly updated.”
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/investigation-underway-police-actions-prior-fatal-m25-collision
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Eight Met officers under investigation after boy stopped and searched multiple times Published: 06 Feb 202407/02/2024 12:20:00
We are investigating the conduct of eight Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) officers as part of an investigation into complaints after a 16-year-old Black child was stopped and searched by officers on six occasions over five months.
IOPC investigation into police actions prior to a fatal collision in Wiltshire is continuing02/02/2024 15:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is progressing an investigation into police actions prior to a fatal road traffic collision immediately off the M4 at junction 15 near Swindon.
Former Cheshire Constabulary officer who abused his position for a sexual purpose found guilty of misconduct in public office02/02/2024 12:25:00
A former Cheshire Constabulary officer investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) following a report he abused his position for a sexual purpose has been convicted of misconduct in public office.
Investigation underway into fatal Met Police shooting in Southwark31/01/2024 15:10:00
We are investigating the circumstances of the fatal shooting of a man in Southwark, London SE16 yesterday morning (30 Jan).
Met officer guilty of assault on innocent shopkeeper30/01/2024 14:10:00
A Metropolitan Police Service constable was yesterday (Monday 29 January) found guilty of common assault after a court heard he struck a shopkeeper who had dialled 999 for help as his shop was being damaged.
Merseyside Police officer to appear in court charged with sexual assault26/01/2024 13:25:00
Following an Independent Office for Police Conduct investigation, a Merseyside Police detective constable has been charged with one count of sexual assault.
IOPC statement following four deaths in Costessey, Norfolk25/01/2024 09:10:00
IOPC statement given recently (23 January 2024) following four deaths in Costessey, Norfolk.
Witness appeal following electric bike collision in Liverpool24/01/2024 10:25:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of Merseyside Police.
IOPC investigation findings into complaints made by the family of Christopher Kapessa23/01/2024 12:25:00
Following a series of complaints made by the mother of Christopher Kapessa, we carried out a thorough investigation into the actions South Wales Police took after the recovery of Christopher’s body from the River Cynon, where he tragically drowned in July 2019.