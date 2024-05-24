Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Investigation underway into police shooting incident in High Wycombe
The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the circumstances surrounding a police shooting in High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire earlier this month.
Our investigation began following a mandatory referral from Thames Valley Police (TVP) after a man, who was armed with a crossbow, was seriously injured after he was shot by an officer on 10 May.
A police officer was shot in the leg with a crossbow bolt prior to the shooting.
IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin said: “Police shootings are fortunately rare, however given that a man has been seriously injured after being shot, it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish what happened, not least because a police officer was also injured. No police officer is under investigation for either misconduct or criminality – they are being treated as witnesses.
“Our thoughts are with everyone affected.”
As part of our initial inquiries we have obtained police body worn footage, accounts from the officers present and have reviewed police call logs. We are liaising with TVP and will ensure that our independent investigation does not impede the force’s criminal investigation and any potential proceedings that may follow.
At this stage, we have established that TVP were called to a report of a stabbing in the village of Downley shortly before 6pm.
Unarmed officers initially responded with armed response units requested to attend.
During the incident, an officer was struck in the leg with a crossbow bolt and injured. Armed response officers arrived at the scene at around 6.25pm and soon after they located a man in a park, holding a crossbow.
A firearms officer discharged one shot, which struck the man. First aid was provided by officers at the scene and the man was then transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The man was discharged from hospital this week and has been charged following a separate criminal investigation by TVP.
