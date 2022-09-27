Investigations concluded by the Electoral Commission

Details of the investigations concluded in the last month have been published today by the Electoral Commission. This is an important part of delivering transparency in political finance in the UK.

Investigations where we found offences:

Name and type of regulated entity What was investigated Offences found Decision taken Reform UK (registered political party) Failure to deliver a complete campaign spending report Failure to deliver a complete campaign spending report No sanction Late payment of claims Late payment of claims People Before Profit Alliance (registered political party) Failure to return impermissible donations within 30 days of receipt Failure to return impermissible donations within 30 days of receipt No sanction Commenting on the concluded investigations, Louise Edwards, Director of Regulation, said:

“Laws on donor permissibility are in place to ensure parties are only accepting money from those eligible to give it. In the case of People Before Profit, the donations were received from an individual who temporarily was not on the electoral register, so therefore unable to donate.

“Reform UK failed to deliver a complete campaign spending report for the 2019 UK Parliamentary General Election. The party was also late in paying claims for campaign spending to its suppliers. It is important for transparency that voters have timely and accurate information about political parties’ finances.

“We do not automatically issue a sanction when an offence has taken place, as we take a proportionate approach and take into account mitigating factors.”

For more information contact the Electoral Commission press office on 020 7271 0704, out of office hours 07789 920 414 or press@electoralcommission.org.uk