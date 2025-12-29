Investing in Changing Places Toilets

Funding approved for specially equipped toilets

People with profound disabilities and complex needs will have greater freedom and independence with the development of 59 new Changing Places Toilets across Scotland.

Backed by a total Scottish Government investment of £10 million into The Changing Places Scotland Fund between 2025-27, £4.7 million has been allocated this year to help individuals, families and carers across the country to take part in everyday activities and community life.

Further awards being considered from this first applications round will be confirmed early in the New Year and a second applications round of funding open in 2026-27.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Tom Arthur said:

“For people with profound disabilities and complex care needs, everyday activities like visiting a cafe, going to the shops, or attending a community event can be a challenge - especially when suitable toilet facilities are not available. Thanks to the development of 59 new Changing Places Toilets across Scotland, people who use these facilities will now have greater freedom, dignity, and independence.

“Awards will ensure that more people can take part in everyday life and enjoy shared community spaces with facilities being developed on the Isle of Lewis, in Clackmannanshire where there are currently no Changing Places Toilets and in a range of other venues, such as community and leisure centres, outdoor spaces and well-known venues like Knockhill Racing Circuit, Dynamic Earth and the National Theatre of Scotland.

“With a total £10 million investment over 2025–2027, the Scottish Government is helping to break down barriers and make communities more inclusive and I encourage more communities to apply for future funding.”

Jill Clark, a user of Changing Places Toilets who also campaigns for more facilities said:

“As a Changing Places Toilet user, I am delighted about the announcement of this funding for organisations and look forward to seeing many more toilets being installed next year and beyond. This will mean I can visit new places and travel will be so much easier for me.”

Jenny Miller, CEO of PAMIS and chair of the UK Changing Places Toilet Consortium said:

“We are delighted with the response to the Scottish Government Changing Places Toilet Fund and that so many gaps in provision of this life changing resource in Scotland will be filled.

“I am really pleased that the fund prioritised areas where provision was currently low, including rural and remote communities.

“There are some very exciting venues that will promote inclusion of some of our most marginalised people within their communities and provide access to activities that most of us take for granted.

“This is a tremendous boost towards Scottish inclusion agenda and PAMIS as the Scottish Changing Places Toilet lead will continue to provide support and advice to successful applicants to ensure that all new facilities meet the highest standards of access.”

Background

Changing Places Toilets (CPT) offer a vital facility for disabled people and their families and carers whose needs cannot be met through standard accessible toilet provision. This includes people with profound or multiple disabilities, people with muscular dystrophy, older people, veterans, people who require the use of a larger wheelchair and people who require a calm and quiet environment.

CPTs have key features which distinguish them from standard accessible toilets. They:

offer adequate space (at least 12m2) for a disabled person when they are not in their wheelchair, as well as space for their wheelchair to turn, and one or two carers.

have an adult-sized, height-adjustable changing bench to allow people to lie down to have their personal care needs met.

have a ceiling hoist to lift people out of their wheelchair safely

have a centrally placed peninsular toilet which provides access for people who require support on both sides.

There are currently around 270 of these specially equipped facilities in Scotland.

Successful projects include:

Almond Valley Heritage Trust, West Lothian – £108,612. Almond Valley Heritage Centre is a visitor attraction and social enterprise, welcoming over 157,000 visitors annually. Regularly used by community groups, schools, and charities supporting people with complex needs.

Knockhill Racing Circuit Ltd, Fife – £45,000. A Changing Places Toilet at Knockhill Racing Circuit, enabling individuals and families to enjoy the facilities and entertainment.

Eden Court Highlands - £55,200. Eden Court is a multi-arts venue with two theatres, two cinemas, two dance & drama studios and gallery space. They offer a diverse programme of live performance, film and creative activities for all ages, abilities and interests.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, City of Edinburgh – £10,000. Located at the Fringe Central which will be the year-round office and artist support hub for the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society. It will provide rehearsal, meeting, and training spaces, artist resources, and public facilities, supporting accessibility, creativity, and community engagement at the heart of the world’s largest arts festival.

Point and Sandwick Coastal Community Path, Isle of Lewis – £95,344. A purpose-built bespoke amenity beside Bayble Beach and near Bayble harbour which is a community owned mooring used by small inshore fishery vessels and recreational sea fishing.

Further information on the fund and Inspiring Scotland, who administer the fund on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Full list of successful applicants.