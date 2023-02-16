Scottish Government
Investing in Communities
£27 million to tackle disadvantage.
Community projects tackling poverty and disadvantage will receive £27 million funding over the next three years.
Food pantries which help lower food bills and cost of living advice services are among the 100 initiatives developed by local people set to receive grants from the Investing in Communities Fund.
Each supported project is delivering multiple activities, including:
- debt and benefit advice to avoid electricity and gas disconnection or eviction for rent arrears in South East Glasgow
- a furniture reuse scheme in Inverness and a swap and repair shop in West Lothian
- community food growing in South West Glasgow
- school uniform exchanges and supporting parents into employment in South Lanarkshire
- help for mothers establishing micro businesses in South West Edinburgh
- training for jobseekers and counselling to address mental health and substance abuse issues in the Borders
Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur said:
“This fund will help directly address issues facing disadvantaged communities, such as unemployment and food insecurity.
“We have been clear that the Scottish Budget is prioritising our limited resources to tackle child poverty, invest in our transition to net zero, and protect public services. And the projects supported through Investing in Communities speak to these priorities.
“Many will help ease immediate challenges from the cost of living crisis but also support communities in delivering longer term plans to address poverty.”
Background
The full list of projects recommended for support is attached.
The Investing in Communities Fund recognises increased pressure on community organisations from the combined effects of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and the cost of living crisis. It will be supported in the Scottish Budget 2023-24 and prioritised for funding during subsequent years.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/investing-in-communities-1/
