Wednesday 08 Jul 2026 @ 15:25
Scottish Government
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Investing in community mental health support

DFM: Improving access to local support is a priority.

Grassroots projects working to improve mental health and wellbeing in local communities will benefit from a further £15 million investment in 2027-28, Deputy First Minister Jenny Gilruth has announced.

The Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund for adults supports local groups to deliver programmes that help tackle social isolation, loneliness and mental health inequalities – through sport, outdoor activities and the arts.

The Scottish Government has invested £99 million in the Fund since its launch in 2021, helping grassroots organisations to support people closer to home and at the earliest possible opportunity.

The Deputy First Minister announced the funding on a visit to Lucky Ewe Farm in Cupar, Fife where the charity provides outdoor work placements and volunteering opportunities to help enhance mental health and wellbeing.

Ms Gilruth said:

“This investment reflects our commitment to healthcare focused on prevention and early intervention, supporting people before they reach crisis point and prioritising those who are most at risk.

“This earlier notification of funding will provide security and stability for our third sector partners, helping them to better plan for the future and make the most of their resources. 

“We have invested almost £100 million since we established the fund, reaching a variety of groups supporting those at increased risk of poor mental health and wellbeing. This type of support sets a clear example of how this Government is delivering for the people of Scotland.

“Improving access to support on people’s doorstep and in communities will continue to be a priority as we reform Scotland’s public services - ensuring people can access the help they need close to home where they feel most comfortable. This builds on initiatives such as GP walk-in services and ‘Hospital at Home’ that ensure people can access the care they need, in the right place at the right time.

“I am grateful to charities like Lucky Ewe, which play such an important role in helping us deliver this support in local communities.”

Lucky Ewe Chairperson Joan Brown said:

"Lucky Ewe trustees, farm volunteers and supporters are delighted to hear of this funding initiative by the Sottish Government. It will help us plan better for the future of our Fife-wide project and give greater stability to our staff."

Background

Wellbeing and prevention - Mental health - gov.scot

Channel website: https://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/investing-in-community-mental-health-support/

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