Investing in community safety

Almost £200,000 to support dog control measures

Funding for new police vans and training for officers and dog wardens has been agreed following a Responsible Dog Ownership Summit hosted by the Scottish Government.

Police Scotland has received £166,000 to train officers to identify banned breeds and buy specially-equipped vans to transport dangerous and out of control dogs. The National Dog Warden Association (NDWA) has received £30,000 to train wardens.

The actions were recommended in a report following the Responsible Dog Ownership Summit last September. The summit brought together Police Scotland, local authorities, veterinary bodies, public health and third sector organisations to consider improvements to dog control and public safety measures.

Community Safety Minister Siobhian Brown said:

“The vast majority of dog owners are responsible but it is important that the public are protected from any dogs who do pose a danger.

“This Scottish Government funding for Police Scotland and the National Dog Warden Association will improve public safety and the control of dangerous dogs. The NDWA training fund will support training for dog wardens who work in our communities to promote responsible dog ownership, advise on dog welfare and enforce legislation.

“I am grateful to those who took part in the Responsible Dog Ownership Summit and I look forward to continuing to work with partners to explore further steps to improve dog safety and control.”

Jim Ferguson, Chair of the National Dog Warden Association said:

“The National Dog Warden Association are proud partners of the Scottish Government and our organisation, which represents Scotland’s local authorities dog wardens, welcomed the Scottish Government Responsible Dog Ownership Summit report and recommendations. Building on the summit, the NDWA is committed to working with the Scottish Government and other key partners to look at opportunities to review existing policy and pinpoint any opportunities to enhance and strengthen policy in order to better protect people and pets together."

Background

Report on Scottish Government Responsible Dog Ownership Summit – Discussions with key stakeholders on approaches to dog control and dog welfare 20 September 2024 - gov.scot