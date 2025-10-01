Investing in digital skills at school and at home

An agreement which gives all learners at Welsh state schools free access to Microsoft 365 at school and at home is to continue, following a new licensing deal.

As a new term starts the renewed agreement ensures Wales remains at the forefront of digital education. Accessed through Hwb, Wales' innovative digital learning platform, learners and teachers can download Microsoft 365 services at home, for free.



Wales’ was one of the first countries in the world to provide this initiative and since its introduction in 2019, over 1,450 schools have benefited and over 122,000 families, saving them £84.99 for a personal Microsoft 365 licence. Alongside access to software over 320,500 devices, including laptops have been funded via the Hwb programme.



Cabinet Secretary for Education, Lynne Neagle, said: