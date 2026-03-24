Scottish Government
|Printable version
Investing in energy infrastructure
£6 million to grow offshore wind supply chain.
Investment in the offshore wind supply chain in the Inner Moray Firth and Stornoway will bring new jobs and expand Scotland’s renewable energy capabilities.
Funding of £3.9 million will support infrastructure development at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility in the Inner Moray Firth. The Facility offers critical infrastructure for both fixed and floating wind projects and will be the largest of its kind on the North Sea coast.
Navantia UK receives £2.05 million towards a £5 million project at the Arnish yard in Stornoway, creating more than 75 jobs. New plant and equipment will enable the Port to handle larger projects and cut energy use.
Additional investment of £965,000 in pre-construction work will prepare Arnish for further development. Navantia’s workforce, which includes 30 apprentices, is forecast to go up from 150 to 250 over the next ten years.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes yesterday said:
"The growth of both Ardersier Energy Transition Facility and Navantia’s operations at Arnish will bring meaningful benefits to Lewis and the Highlands.
“Offshore wind is one of the biggest economic opportunities Scotland has ever had. These investments will significantly boost Scotland’s clean energy sector, support new well-paid, skilled jobs in Stornoway and boost economic opportunity at Ardersier.”
Navantia UK CEO Donato Martinez yesterday said:
“This support will help accelerate our investment programme at Arnish, a facility with a strong track record in complex offshore fabrication and a highly skilled workforce.
“Navantia UK is building on these strengths to ensure Arnish is best placed for future opportunities across the energy market, including offshore wind, creating high quality, long-term jobs for the community.”
Interim chief executive officer of Ardersier Port’s owner Haventus Ian Cobban yesterday said:
“We welcome approval of this valuable capital funding. The alignment of national, regional and local government in Scotland, in support of the renewable energy industry, has been of critical value to Haventus, as we developed our facility.
“Ardersier now enters its operational phase at a moment when the UK’s security of energy supply is a focus of attention. We look forward to playing our part as a central element in the supply chain for a new national and global industry.”
Background
- The funding is being delivered through Highlands and Islands Enterprise.
- The Scottish Government has invested almost £150 million in the offshore wind supply chain and ports infrastructure to date. That investment has stimulated a further £70 million from UK public finance institutions and leveraged up to £670 million in private investment.
- List of offshore wind projects awarded funding to date: Offshore wind – Renewable and low carbon energy – gov.scot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/investing-in-energy-infrastructure/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Report shows long waits down across NHS Scotland24/03/2026 16:01:00
Sustained progress on waiting times during the past year.
Future support for Women’s Scottish Open24/03/2026 15:05:00
A three year a funding package has been announced for the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open, securing the tournament’s future and supporting its continued growth.
Rural Support Plan24/03/2026 14:01:00
The Scottish Governments Rural Support Plan will deliver continued support for Scotland’s active farmers and crofters to 2030 and beyond.
Improving maternity services24/03/2026 12:05:00
New maternity standards to improve consistency and quality of care.
New tax set to commence24/03/2026 11:01:00
A new devolved tax with the circular economy at its heart is set to be introduced.
Plans to honour Queen Elizabeth24/03/2026 10:05:00
Scotland Legacy Group set up to develop proposals.
Supporting the Fringe to flourish23/03/2026 15:05:00
£500,000 funding of digital development for world’s largest performing arts festival.
Funding for humanitarian network23/03/2026 13:05:00
An international aid network has received £200,000 Scottish Government funding to support its work responding to humanitarian crises around the world.