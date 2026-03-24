Investing in energy infrastructure

£6 million to grow offshore wind supply chain.

Investment in the offshore wind supply chain in the Inner Moray Firth and Stornoway will bring new jobs and expand Scotland’s renewable energy capabilities.

Funding of £3.9 million will support infrastructure development at the Ardersier Energy Transition Facility in the Inner Moray Firth. The Facility offers critical infrastructure for both fixed and floating wind projects and will be the largest of its kind on the North Sea coast.

Navantia UK receives £2.05 million towards a £5 million project at the Arnish yard in Stornoway, creating more than 75 jobs. New plant and equipment will enable the Port to handle larger projects and cut energy use.

Additional investment of £965,000 in pre-construction work will prepare Arnish for further development. Navantia’s workforce, which includes 30 apprentices, is forecast to go up from 150 to 250 over the next ten years.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes yesterday said:

"The growth of both Ardersier Energy Transition Facility and Navantia’s operations at Arnish will bring meaningful benefits to Lewis and the Highlands. “Offshore wind is one of the biggest economic opportunities Scotland has ever had. These investments will significantly boost Scotland’s clean energy sector, support new well-paid, skilled jobs in Stornoway and boost economic opportunity at Ardersier.”

Navantia UK CEO Donato Martinez yesterday said:

“This support will help accelerate our investment programme at Arnish, a facility with a strong track record in complex offshore fabrication and a highly skilled workforce. “Navantia UK is building on these strengths to ensure Arnish is best placed for future opportunities across the energy market, including offshore wind, creating high quality, long-term jobs for the community.”

Interim chief executive officer of Ardersier Port’s owner Haventus Ian Cobban yesterday said:

“We welcome approval of this valuable capital funding. The alignment of national, regional and local government in Scotland, in support of the renewable energy industry, has been of critical value to Haventus, as we developed our facility. “Ardersier now enters its operational phase at a moment when the UK’s security of energy supply is a focus of attention. We look forward to playing our part as a central element in the supply chain for a new national and global industry.”

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