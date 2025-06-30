Scottish Government
Investing in entrepreneurship
£800,000 to support business creation and growth.
A pipeline of programmes to build entrepreneurial ambition, capability and networks for Scotland’s current and future entrepreneurs will be delivered with investment from the Scottish Government’s Ecosystem Fund.
A total of 28 projects will deliver initiatives in 2025/26. They range from inspiring school pupils to helping businesses realise international growth.
They include:
- Women's Enterprise Scotland, offering a 10-week programme for women entrepreneurs to address women's constrained access to finance.
- Galashiels Soup, which will offer community micro-grant events in Scottish Borders
- SGDA Games Accelerator, Scotland's first games-specific accelerator to address the unique challenges faced by games companies in product development, financing and marketing.
A new, fully digital application process used by the Fund’s delivery partner, Inspirent, this year means that awards have been made just a few weeks after more than 300 applications were received, meaning programmes can be delivered sooner and for longer during the financial year.
Nearly £100,000 of additional funding has been awarded to projects in response to demand to the Fund.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes recently said:
“Scotland has always been a nation of innovators and these projects will build the infrastructure, networks and support systems that our entrepreneurs need to thrive, creating lasting change that goes far beyond individual businesses.
“The Ecosystem Fund sits at the heart of the Scottish Government’s £30 million record investment in entrepreneurship - the biggest commitment we've ever made to establishing Scotland as one of Europe's leading start-up economies.
"The exceptional response to this year's Fund demonstrates the vibrant entrepreneurial energy that exists across Scotland. I am proud not just to be supporting projects, but investing in the entrepreneurial talent that is the backbone of our economy.”
Chief Entrepreneur Ana Stewart recently said:
“It’s extremely encouraging to see the quality and diversity of applications received. What's particularly reassuring is to see the new digitised process working effectively, streamlining and achieving a shorter and simpler process for applicants ensuring funds reach them much earlier. This is the fastest turnaround the Scottish Government has achieved to date, reflecting a more responsive, agile approach.
“The successful projects will deliver targeted support that founders need in the earliest stages of their business. From accessible business training and mentorship programmes, to networks that connect entrepreneurs across Scotland's regions and sectors. Moving forward, the commitment is to work more closely with partners across our entrepreneurial ecosystem to ensure public sector support delivers maximum impact for Scottish founders."
Background
Applications for the Ecosystem Fund 2025/26 opened in April: Helping businesses start, scale and flourish - gov.scot
More details about the Ecosystem Fund can be found at: www.ecosystemfund.co.uk
Projects awarded:
- Galashiels Soup – Scottish Borders – £2,063.00
- Entrepreneurial Scotland – Glasgow – Discovery Day: Unlocking Scotland’s Entrepreneurial Potential – £4,500.00
- STARTUP GRIND Scotland Aberdeen Chapter – Aberdeen – StartUp North: AI Hackathons for Scotland’s Hidden Innovators – £8,500.00
- (START) The High School of Glasgow – Edinburgh and Aberdeen – START Roadshow - £9,200.00
- Creator Campus – Hybrid – Student Startup Matchmaking Fair – £9,500.00
- The Isle of Arran Candle Company Ltd – Arran - Arran Design Collective – £9,500.00
- University of Strathclyde – Glasgow – From Sanctuary to Start up: supporting Refugees, Asylum Seekers and New Scots in navigating and thriving in Scotland’s startup ecosystem – £9,750.00
- Scotpreneur Ltd – Online – The Entrepreneur’s A to Z: An Audio Guide for the Blind and Visually Impaired – £14,250.00
- Dundee Founders Collective – Dundee – Dundee Founders Collective – £16,285.00
- Scottish Games Network Ltd. – Glasgow – Hello World! Scottish Students Startup Summit – £23,800.00
- GrowBiz Scotland – Hybrid – Supporting Older Entrepreneurs – £32,500.00
- Opportunity North East – Aberdeen – Finance for Founders – £32,500.00
- Challenges Catalyst Ltd – Nationwide – Unlocking Scotland’s Earlier-Stage Research-to-Venture Pipeline – £33,500.00
- Dechomai – Glasgow – IGNITE SCOTLAND: Building Inclusive Enterprise Hubs & Learning Tools for Ecosystem Growth – £36,000.00
- SGDA Community Interest Company – Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow – Scottish Game Developers Accelerator – £38,000.00
- Impact Rise Ventures Limited – International – San Francisco Tech Week 2025 – £38,000.00
- Thistle Labs Ltd – Hybrid - GenAI for Entrepreneurs – £38,814.00
- James Hutton Limited – Hybrid – Innovation Campus & Incubator for Clima-Tech & Agri-Tech – £38,881.00
- The Rebel School/Ziyx Scotland – South Lanarkshire and Stirling – Rebel Business School – £39,000.00
- Ecosystem Builders Network – Edinburgh/ Glasgow – Capital Catalyst: Investment Readiness – £39,300.00
- Egg Scotland Ltd – Hybrid – egg Scotland Community Amplification – £40,000.00
- Boutique Innovation Ltd – Hybrid – Scotcol Accelerator – £40,000.00
- Filament Pd Ltd – Glasgow – Future Founders – £40,000.00
- Royal Conservatoire of Scotland – Glasgow – Split Screen – £40,000.00
- Glasgow Clyde College – Glasgow – Launch Pad – £40,000.00
- Women's Enterprise Scotland – Online – Funding Options for Women Entrepreneurs in Scotland – £40,000.00
- Turing Fest – International – Turing Fest Founders Dinners Programme – £40,000.00
- STAC – Nationwide – STAC Source: Big business innovation via Startup Scouting – £40,000.00
