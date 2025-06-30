Investing in entrepreneurship

£800,000 to support business creation and growth.

A pipeline of programmes to build entrepreneurial ambition, capability and networks for Scotland’s current and future entrepreneurs will be delivered with investment from the Scottish Government’s Ecosystem Fund.

A total of 28 projects will deliver initiatives in 2025/26. They range from inspiring school pupils to helping businesses realise international growth.

They include:

Women's Enterprise Scotland, offering a 10-week programme for women entrepreneurs to address women's constrained access to finance.

Galashiels Soup, which will offer community micro-grant events in Scottish Borders

SGDA Games Accelerator, Scotland's first games-specific accelerator to address the unique challenges faced by games companies in product development, financing and marketing.

A new, fully digital application process used by the Fund’s delivery partner, Inspirent, this year means that awards have been made just a few weeks after more than 300 applications were received, meaning programmes can be delivered sooner and for longer during the financial year.

Nearly £100,000 of additional funding has been awarded to projects in response to demand to the Fund.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes recently said:

“Scotland has always been a nation of innovators and these projects will build the infrastructure, networks and support systems that our entrepreneurs need to thrive, creating lasting change that goes far beyond individual businesses. “The Ecosystem Fund sits at the heart of the Scottish Government’s £30 million record investment in entrepreneurship - the biggest commitment we've ever made to establishing Scotland as one of Europe's leading start-up economies. "The exceptional response to this year's Fund demonstrates the vibrant entrepreneurial energy that exists across Scotland. I am proud not just to be supporting projects, but investing in the entrepreneurial talent that is the backbone of our economy.”

Chief Entrepreneur Ana Stewart recently said:

“It’s extremely encouraging to see the quality and diversity of applications received. What's particularly reassuring is to see the new digitised process working effectively, streamlining and achieving a shorter and simpler process for applicants ensuring funds reach them much earlier. This is the fastest turnaround the Scottish Government has achieved to date, reflecting a more responsive, agile approach. “The successful projects will deliver targeted support that founders need in the earliest stages of their business. From accessible business training and mentorship programmes, to networks that connect entrepreneurs across Scotland's regions and sectors. Moving forward, the commitment is to work more closely with partners across our entrepreneurial ecosystem to ensure public sector support delivers maximum impact for Scottish founders."

Background

Applications for the Ecosystem Fund 2025/26 opened in April: Helping businesses start, scale and flourish - gov.scot

More details about the Ecosystem Fund can be found at: www.ecosystemfund.co.uk

Projects awarded: