Investing in Gaelic

Funding to support local projects.

Gaelic education and community projects will benefit from almost £3 million as part of plans to expand the reach of the language across Scotland.

The Gaelic Capital Fund, which is now in its 14th year, will help support the growth of a number of projects over the coming year.

These will include:

developing Gaelic school units in Tain and Skye

supporting the development of Gaelic on Barra

improving facilities at Glasgow Gaelic School

delivering a new classroom at Tong Primary School on the Isle of Lewis

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said:

“Gaelic is a vital part of Scotland’s cultural identity and we are determined that it continues to flourish by improving access for people to both learn and use the language at every opportunity possible. “The Gaelic Capital Fund has helped to deliver a number of key projects since its launch in 2008, including the establishment of seven new Gaelic schools. “We will further strengthen Gaelic and Scots by increasing the numbers of people using these languages. To that end, we will introduce a Scottish Languages Bill this parliamentary term. “I would encourage everyone to have their say on our ongoing Gaelic and Scots consultation as we look to secure their future.”

Chair of The Highland Council’s Education Committee Councillor John Finlayson said:

“I am delighted that the Scottish Government recognises the importance of Gaelic Education in Highland by supporting the development of two Gaelic departments in the council area at Broadford and Tain. “This is a very welcome addition to the furthering of our Gaelic Education commitments at two of our planned new schools and of course it will also support outcomes for our young people and local communities. “The funding is warmly welcomed by the Council which will help support the delivery of the Council’s Gaelic Plan.”

BACKGROUND

The Gaelic Capital Fund 2022-2023 will provide:

£54,000 for a new classroom at Tong Primary School in Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

£1 million to support the Gaelic development as part of the Castlebay Education and Health Hub in Comhairle nan Eilean Siar

£465,000 to Glasgow City Council to develop facilities at Glasgow Gaelic School

£594,000 to The Highland Council for the Gaelic Unit at Broadford Primary School

£800,000 to The Highland Council for the delivery of 3-18 Gaelic Unit at Tain Academy

£24,449 to Renfrewshire Council for development of facilities for new Gaelic unit at West Primary School, Paisley

£62,152 to Gaelic College (ICCI), Islay, for education and community lead projects and education

The Scottish Government consultation on Gaelic and Scots and the Scottish Languages Bill runs until 17 November 2022.

Click here for the full press release