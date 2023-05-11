Scottish Government
Investing in green hydrogen
Funding to support just energy transition.
Projects to drive innovation in the production, storage and distribution of renewable hydrogen are to receive £7 million of Scottish Government funding.
First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme funding while addressing delegates at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow.
The investment will support 32 projects, including:
- a study into treating water from the River Clyde to produce hydrogen cheaply
- the establishment of a green hydrogen production learning, test and research hub in Stornoway
- a scheme to use waste heat generated from wind turbines on the Isle of Lewis to create hydrogen
- a Hydrogen Innovation Hub at Glasgow Airport for storage and distribution
- a study examining the use of tidal energy around Yell in the Shetland Islands to produce hydrogen
The First Minister said:
“We have committed £100 million, over this parliamentary session, to supporting the green hydrogen sector.
“Part of that funding has been allocated to the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme, which supports feasibility studies, technical demonstrations and testing facilities for new ideas about how to produce, store and distribute hydrogen.
“I am pleased to be able to confirm that through this scheme, grants worth a total of £7 million have been allocated to 32 different projects.
“The projects cover a wide range of different areas - such as how to produce and store hydrogen on floating windfarms, and how to decarbonise agriculture and forestry work in rural areas. Together, they show the range of possible ways in which hydrogen can be produced, used and stored. They highlight the expertise and innovation that is already such an important part of the sector. And, of course, they demonstrate the scale of the opportunities that hydrogen can create.”
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, University of The Highlands (UHI) and Islands Outer Hebrides and PlusZero have been awarded £1,129,000 for a green hydrogen production learning, test and research hub at Creed Park, Stornoway.
Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Head of Municipal Services David Macleod said:
“Project partners Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, UHI Outer Hebrides and PlusZero Ltd are delighted that the Creed Hydrogen Skills and Innovation Centre has been selected to receive funding.
“This ground-breaking public, private and university collaboration will help deliver the skilled workforce and robust hydrogen technology needed to support the Outer Hebrides ambitions to be Scotland’s leading green hydrogen production hub and play a key role in achieving the Scottish Government’s ambition for delivering 5 gigawatts of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030.”
All-Energy Conference: First Minister’s speech – 10 May 2023
The Hydrogen Innovation Scheme was launched in June 2022 and is targeted at supporting innovation under the themes of renewable hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and distribution, and integration of hydrogen into Scotland’s energy system.
The 32 projects awarded funding are below:
Project
Lead organisation
Description
Funding awarded
H2GEN
Cygnas Solutions
Feasibility study of H2GEN hydrogen storage system.
£147,610
HyBrine
sHYp BV Ltd
Feasibility study for project HyBrine, which aims to achieve low cost, efficient, and sustainable H2 production by using seawater as the water source and through technology advancements that avoid the need for desalination systems and enable more durable and reliable electrolysis.
£150,000
HyFloat
Wood Group
Feasibility study for HyFloat, a floating wind platform that houses renewable hydrogen production equipment and stores the hydrogen within the buoyant structure.
£150,000
Combining grid constrained wind and solar with quarry water supply for green hydrogen production
Chartmount Holdings Ltd
Study which will examine the feasibility of utilising multiple renewable electricity sources to power an electrolyser that would use water in a co-located quarry to produce green hydrogen.
£63,165
Isle of Lewis Hydrogen Supply Project
Fortescue Future Industries
Study focusing on onshore wind projects on the Isle of Lewis for green hydrogen production.
£150,000
Green Hydrogen and Oxygen Supply from Tidal energy (GHOST)
Nova Innovation Ltd
Study examining the feasibility of using tidal energy around the Shetland Island of Yell for the production of hydrogen and oxygen production for local use, including as rocket fuel for the Saxavord Space Centre.
£131,017
Mobile hydrogen unit to utilise grid curtailed generation
Temporis Capital Ltd
Study that will investigate the feasibility of utilising a portable green hydrogen electrolyser to produce hydrogen using power from renewable generators in Scotland during grid curtailment.
£110,420
HyDesal
Waterwhelm Ltd
Study to explore routes to improve the membrane design of Waterwhelm’s desalination technology and the feasibility of implementing this improved technology with commercially-available renewable hydrogen production units using waste heat.
£149,759
GHigha: Green Hydrogen for the Isle of Gigha
BPP Technical Services Ltd
Concept design for a Green Hydrogen Production System with the Isle of Gigha as the case study.
£150,000
Next-generation optical solution for the detection of hydrogen contaminants
Chromacity Ltd
Study to develop improved process controls for the hydrogen supply chain through the detection of contaminants/pollution.
£150,000
Hybrid Hydrogen Storage and Distribution
Glacier Energy Services Holdings Ltd
Feasibility study into the optimum design of low-cost, lightweight hydrogen storage and distribution vessels.
£149,995
Glasgow Airport Hydrogen Innovation Hub
Glasgow Airport Ltd
Study to test the feasibility of a hydrogen production, storage and distribution hub at Glasgow Airport.
£150,000
Feasibility of Explainable AI to support decision making as applied to hydrogen generation
Intelligent Plant Ltd
Study to develop a decision support system and use explainable artificial intelligence to support logistics solutions for hydrogen production.
£148,879
Tank Testing of Hydrogen Offshore Transfer System (TestHOTS)
Jebb Smith Ltd
Feasibility study to refine the design and functionality of a land-sea interface for hydrogen transport and distribution.
£149,289
Optimisation of Proton Conducting Ceramic Tubular Cells for Efficient Hydrogen Production
ZEM Fuel Systems Limited
Feasibility study to explore the creation of efficient hydrogen production from steam to hydrogen to provide a low cost, efficient, durable, and zero carbon production mechanism.
£148,028
Advanced Decoupled Electrolysis Demonstrator Project
Clyde Hydrogen Systems Ltd
Project to demonstrate novel technology for the innovative low-cost, efficient and sustainable production of renewable hydrogen.
£744,189
Discontinuum Modelling for a Lined Rock Hydrogen Storage Shaft
Gravitricity Ltd
Study to examine the feasibility of storing hydrogen in a purpose sunk shaft within a rock shaft with mixed geology.
£149,464
Orkney sea water electrolysis project
Locogen Ltd
Study to investigate the feasibility of using seawater as the feedwater to an electrolyser system.
£112,838
H2Shore - Hydrogen coastal storage and distribution
Port of Aberdeen
Study to investigate the feasibility of establishing underwater hydrogen storage at the South Harbour at Port of Aberdeen.
£150,000
StorageUpscale
Scottish Gas Network
Feasibility study into how Scotland’s geology can integrate with innovative engineered storage solutions to provide capacity for intermediate scale (>1TWh) storage to bridge the existing hydrogen storage capacity gap.
£149,000
Large Scale Floating Hydrogen Production Offshore Scotland
Subsea7
A concept study programme that will focus on offshore production of green hydrogen on a Floating Hydrogen Production Unit (FHPU) located close to offshore windfarms.
£150,000
Green Hydrogen Integration at Sullom Voe
EnQuest Heather Ltd
A study to assess the feasibility of producing hydrogen from treated water from the Sullom Voe terminal water treatment plant (site rainwater runoff and process waste water) via electrolysis, then storage/distribution via existing obsolete O&G infrastructure.
£149,633
DESOW (Decoupled Electrolyser, Storage and Offshore Wind)
Invinity Energy (UK) Ltd
Updated 3/5/23 - Feasibility study to establish the applicability of using offshore wind to power a novel decoupled electrolyser to support hydrogen production, energy storage, and on demand electricity generation via vanadium redox flow batteries.
£131,243
River Clyde for Hydrogen Production and Reoxygenation Project
Marubeni Europower Limited
Study to establish a process of river water treatment for supplying to electrolysers, which should overcome issues of water availability (and cost) to produce renewable hydrogen.
£150,000
Off-grid Green Hydrogen Production Demonstration
ORE Catapult Development Services Limited
Study to assess the feasibility of an off-grid green hydrogen production demonstration project.
£147,529.00
HySKUA
EMEC
A study that will focus on offshore production of green hydrogen on a floating hydrogen production hub (HySKUA) co-located with Scottish offshore windfarms.
£150,000
H2 Auxinvest
Green Cat Hydrogen Ltd
Development of an open-source software tool that will improve the uptake of low TRL equipment through plugging a gap in available information about low TRL components from small manufacturers.
£25,049.20
Remote Rural Hydrogen Production
SRUC
Study that aims to support an innovative solution to the decarbonisation of agricultural and forestry operations.
£129,972
Accessible Green Hydrogen Test and Demonstration Facility for Scotland
University of Glasgow
Creation of demonstration and testing facilities for low-to-mid and mid-to-late Technology Readiness Level (TRL) hydrogen technologies, enabling such technologies to be developed and commercialised in Scotland.
£280,550
Creed Hydrogen Skills and Innovation Centre
Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar
Establishment of a green hydrogen production learning, test and research hub at Creed Park, Stornoway which aims to accelerate the development of a hydrogen ecosystem in the Outer Hebrides.
£1,129,000
Construction Hydrogen Hub
Balfour Beatty
Conversion of an existing Operation and Maintenance depot into a Construction Hydrogen Hub to demonstrate the use of and catalyse demand for hydrogen in the construction industry.
£243,000
Comprehensive one stop hydrogen storage testing (Hy-One)
National Subsea Centre, Robert Gordon University (RGU)
Hy-One will provide a testing facility to support the development, demonstration, and implementation of small- to large-scale compressed hydrogen storage vessels and their accessories.
£1,198,000
