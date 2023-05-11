Thursday 11 May 2023 @ 09:25
Scottish Government
Printable version

Investing in green hydrogen

Funding to support just energy transition.

Projects to drive innovation in the production, storage and distribution of renewable hydrogen are to receive £7 million of Scottish Government funding.

First Minister Humza Yousaf announced the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme funding while addressing delegates at the All-Energy conference in Glasgow.

The investment will support 32 projects, including:

  • a study into treating water from the River Clyde to produce hydrogen cheaply
  • the establishment of a green hydrogen production learning, test and research hub in Stornoway
  • a scheme to use waste heat generated from wind turbines on the Isle of Lewis to create hydrogen
  • a Hydrogen Innovation Hub at Glasgow Airport for storage and distribution
  • a study examining the use of tidal energy around Yell in the Shetland Islands to produce hydrogen

The First Minister said:

“We have committed £100 million, over this parliamentary session, to supporting the green hydrogen sector.

“Part of that funding has been allocated to the Hydrogen Innovation Scheme, which supports feasibility studies, technical demonstrations and testing facilities for new ideas about how to produce, store and distribute hydrogen.

“I am pleased to be able to confirm that through this scheme, grants worth a total of £7 million have been allocated to 32 different projects.

“The projects cover a wide range of different areas - such as how to produce and store hydrogen on floating windfarms, and how to decarbonise agriculture and forestry work in rural areas. Together, they show the range of possible ways in which hydrogen can be produced, used and stored. They highlight the expertise and innovation that is already such an important part of the sector. And, of course, they demonstrate the scale of the opportunities that hydrogen can create.”

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, University of The Highlands (UHI) and Islands Outer Hebrides and PlusZero have been awarded £1,129,000 for a green hydrogen production learning, test and research hub at Creed Park, Stornoway.

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar Head of Municipal Services David Macleod said:

“Project partners Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, UHI Outer Hebrides and PlusZero Ltd are delighted that the Creed Hydrogen Skills and Innovation Centre has been selected to receive funding.

“This ground-breaking public, private and university collaboration will help deliver the skilled workforce and robust hydrogen technology needed to support the Outer Hebrides ambitions to be Scotland’s leading green hydrogen production hub and play a key role in achieving the Scottish Government’s ambition for delivering 5 gigawatts of renewable and low-carbon hydrogen production by 2030.”

Background

All-Energy Conference: First Minister’s speech – 10 May 2023 

The Hydrogen Innovation Scheme was launched in June 2022 and is targeted at supporting innovation under the themes of renewable hydrogen production, hydrogen storage and distribution, and integration of hydrogen into Scotland’s energy system.

The 32 projects awarded funding are below:

Project

Lead organisation

Description

Funding awarded

H2GEN

Cygnas Solutions

Feasibility study of H2GEN hydrogen storage system.

£147,610

HyBrine

sHYp BV Ltd

Feasibility study for project HyBrine, which aims to achieve low cost, efficient, and sustainable H2 production by using seawater as the water source and through technology advancements that avoid the need for desalination systems and enable more durable and  reliable electrolysis.

£150,000

HyFloat

Wood Group

Feasibility study for HyFloat, a floating wind platform that houses renewable hydrogen production equipment and stores the hydrogen within the buoyant structure. ​

£150,000

Combining grid constrained wind and solar with quarry water supply for green hydrogen production

Chartmount Holdings Ltd

Study which will examine the feasibility of utilising multiple renewable electricity sources to power an electrolyser that would use water in a co-located quarry to produce green hydrogen.​

£63,165

Isle of Lewis Hydrogen Supply Project

Fortescue Future Industries

Study focusing on onshore wind projects on the Isle of Lewis for green hydrogen production.

£150,000

Green Hydrogen and Oxygen Supply from Tidal energy (GHOST)

Nova Innovation Ltd

Study examining the feasibility of using tidal energy around the Shetland Island of Yell for the production of hydrogen and oxygen production for local use, including as rocket fuel for the Saxavord Space Centre.

£131,017

Mobile hydrogen unit to utilise grid curtailed generation

Temporis Capital Ltd

Study that will investigate the feasibility of utilising a portable green hydrogen electrolyser to produce hydrogen using power from renewable generators in Scotland during grid curtailment.

£110,420

HyDesal

Waterwhelm Ltd

Study to explore routes to improve the membrane design of Waterwhelm’s desalination technology and the feasibility of implementing this improved technology with commercially-available renewable hydrogen production units using waste heat.

£149,759

GHigha: Green Hydrogen for the Isle of Gigha

BPP Technical Services Ltd

Concept design for a Green Hydrogen Production System with the Isle of Gigha as the case study.​

£150,000

Next-generation optical solution for the detection of hydrogen contaminants

Chromacity Ltd

Study to develop improved process controls for the hydrogen supply chain through the detection of contaminants/pollution.​

£150,000

Hybrid Hydrogen Storage and Distribution

Glacier Energy Services Holdings Ltd

Feasibility study into the optimum design of low-cost, lightweight hydrogen storage and distribution vessels. ​

£149,995

Glasgow Airport Hydrogen Innovation Hub

Glasgow Airport Ltd

Study to test the feasibility of a hydrogen production, storage and distribution hub at Glasgow Airport.

£150,000

Feasibility of Explainable AI to support decision making as applied to hydrogen generation 

Intelligent Plant Ltd

Study to develop a decision support system and use explainable artificial intelligence to support logistics solutions for hydrogen production.

£148,879

Tank Testing of Hydrogen Offshore Transfer System (TestHOTS)

Jebb Smith Ltd

Feasibility study to refine the design and functionality of a land-sea interface for hydrogen transport and distribution.

£149,289

Optimisation of Proton Conducting Ceramic Tubular Cells for Efficient Hydrogen Production

ZEM Fuel Systems Limited

Feasibility study to explore the creation of efficient hydrogen production from steam to hydrogen to provide a low cost, efficient, durable, and zero carbon production mechanism.

£148,028

Advanced Decoupled Electrolysis Demonstrator Project

Clyde Hydrogen Systems Ltd

Project to demonstrate novel technology for the innovative low-cost, efficient and sustainable production of renewable hydrogen.

£744,189

Discontinuum Modelling for a Lined Rock Hydrogen Storage Shaft

Gravitricity Ltd

Study to examine the feasibility of storing hydrogen in a purpose sunk shaft within a rock shaft with mixed geology. 

£149,464

Orkney sea water electrolysis project

Locogen Ltd

Study to investigate the feasibility of using seawater as the feedwater to an electrolyser system.

£112,838

H2Shore - Hydrogen coastal storage and distribution

Port of Aberdeen

Study to investigate the feasibility of establishing underwater hydrogen storage at the South Harbour at Port of Aberdeen.​

£150,000

StorageUpscale

Scottish Gas Network

Feasibility study into how Scotland’s geology can integrate with innovative engineered storage solutions to provide capacity for intermediate scale (>1TWh) storage to bridge the existing hydrogen storage capacity gap.

£149,000

Large Scale Floating Hydrogen Production Offshore Scotland

Subsea7

A concept study programme that will focus on offshore production of green hydrogen on a Floating Hydrogen Production Unit (FHPU) located close to offshore windfarms.

£150,000

Green Hydrogen Integration at Sullom Voe

EnQuest Heather Ltd

A study to assess the feasibility of producing hydrogen from treated water from the Sullom Voe terminal water treatment plant (site rainwater runoff and process waste water) via electrolysis, then storage/distribution via existing obsolete O&G infrastructure.

£149,633

DESOW (Decoupled Electrolyser, Storage and Offshore Wind)

Invinity Energy (UK) Ltd

Updated 3/5/23 - Feasibility study to establish the applicability of using offshore wind to power a novel decoupled electrolyser to support hydrogen production, energy storage, and on demand electricity generation via vanadium redox flow batteries.

£131,243

River Clyde for Hydrogen Production and Reoxygenation Project

Marubeni Europower Limited

Study to establish a process of river water treatment for supplying to electrolysers, which should overcome issues of water availability (and cost) to produce renewable hydrogen.  ​

£150,000

Off-grid Green Hydrogen Production Demonstration

ORE Catapult Development Services Limited

Study to assess the feasibility of an off-grid green hydrogen production demonstration project.

£147,529.00

HySKUA

EMEC

A study that will focus on offshore production of green hydrogen on a floating hydrogen production hub (HySKUA) co-located with Scottish offshore windfarms.

£150,000

H2 Auxinvest

Green Cat Hydrogen Ltd

Development of an open-source software tool that will improve the uptake of low TRL equipment through plugging a gap in available information about low TRL components from small manufacturers.

£25,049.20

Remote Rural Hydrogen Production

SRUC

Study that aims to support an innovative solution to the decarbonisation of agricultural and forestry operations.

£129,972

Accessible Green Hydrogen Test and Demonstration Facility for Scotland

University of Glasgow

Creation of demonstration and testing facilities for low-to-mid and mid-to-late Technology Readiness Level (TRL) hydrogen technologies, enabling such technologies to be developed and commercialised in Scotland.

£280,550

Creed Hydrogen Skills and Innovation Centre

Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar

Establishment of a green hydrogen production learning, test and research hub at Creed Park, Stornoway which aims to accelerate the development of a hydrogen ecosystem in the Outer Hebrides.

£1,129,000

Construction Hydrogen Hub

Balfour Beatty

Conversion of an existing Operation and Maintenance depot into a Construction Hydrogen Hub to demonstrate the use of and catalyse demand for hydrogen in the construction industry.

£243,000

Comprehensive one stop hydrogen storage testing (Hy-One)

National Subsea Centre, Robert Gordon University (RGU)

Hy-One will provide a testing facility to support the development, demonstration, and implementation of small- to large-scale compressed hydrogen storage vessels and their accessories.

£1,198,000

 

Channel website: http://www.gov.scot/

Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/investing-in-green-hydrogen/

Share this article

Latest News from
Scottish Government

Next steps for national parks in Scotland

11/05/2023 13:05:00

Communities across Scotland are being asked to consider whether their local area could be designated as the country’s newest national park.

More investment in Hospital at Home

10/05/2023 11:25:00

Expansion will increase beds by 50%.

Motion to mark Coronation

10/05/2023 11:05:00

Scottish Parliament congratulates The King and Queen.

Funding for life-saving vaccine research in Zambia

10/05/2023 10:05:00

£1 million of funding confirmed during First Minister meeting with Zambian President.

Decarbonisation of residual waste infrastructure: Scottish Government response

09/05/2023 15:05:00

Our initial response to the second report on the decarbonisation of residual waste infrastructure in Scotland. The second report followed on from Stop, Sort, Burn, Bury? - the recommendations of the independent review of the role of incineration in the waste hierarchy.

Supporting EU citizens to Stay in Scotland

09/05/2023 12:05:00

More EU citizens will be supported to remain in Scotland, thanks to renewed funding for the Stay in Scotland campaign.

Research helping to cut emissions and create jobs

09/05/2023 10:05:00

A new evaluation estimates that a Scottish Government-funded research programme has contributed £680 million to Scotland’s economy by helping to create jobs and further education qualifications, save carbon emissions and reduce the impacts of animal diseases.

Scotland marks Coronation day

05/05/2023 13:05:00

Street parties, gun salutes and charity events to celebrate historic occasion.

Moveable Transactions Bill passed

05/05/2023 10:15:00

Law will help businesses raise finance more easily.