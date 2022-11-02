Investing in long term support for displaced people from Ukraine

Review outlines next steps for Warm Scottish Welcome.

Displaced people from Ukraine will be supported to make choices about their future while living in Scotland. Following a review of the Scottish Government’s Super Sponsor Scheme, which was paused in July, a paper has been published giving details of the work undertaken by the review.

It includes sixteen interventions aiming to better support people who have fled the war in Ukraine to integrate into communities across Scotland. These measures have a particular emphasis on accommodation as well as a focus on ensuring people have access to employment advice and support.

As part of this work, the Minister with Special Responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray announced more than £6 million of funding has been allocated to Aberdeen City Council from the Ukraine Longer Term Resettlement Fund to enable the council to bring around 500 void properties back into use, making more longer-term accommodation available across the city.

The paper also outlines the seven criteria for re-opening the Super Sponsor Scheme, which will remain paused to new applications for the time being, in order to improve its sustainability and ultimately help to better support displaced people from Ukraine now and in the future.

Mr Gray yesterday said:

“As a nation, we continue to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. We know that our Super Sponsor Scheme has provided an additional and immediate route to safety. Our communities have welcomed thousands of people fleeing the war; Scottish families have opened their homes; and our local authorities and third sector partners are working round the clock to provide often traumatised people with the safety and support they need. “The review has outlined support for people in the medium and longer term with interventions providing clear steps to empower those arriving with clear advice, support and improved access to longer-term housing options thereby reducing dependency on short-term accommodation. The measures listed will also help us with the prioritisation of that limited temporary accommodation capacity for those already here and newly arriving who are most in need. Depending on the needs of guests, we will consider asking for a contribution to temporary welcome accommodation for those still using them. “We will continue to work with local authorities to make more longer-term accommodation available across the country through our Longer Term Resettlement Fund. We are also supporting our matching service with additional resource, because we know that matching takes considerable time and effort and we need to make sure that the home is the best fit for displaced people and the hosts. We will soon launch a Scotland-specific campaign asking more households to consider offering a place in their home to displaced people from Ukraine.”

Background:

Ministerial Statement: Scotland’s Humanitarian Response to the Ukraine Crisis

Scotland’s Support for Displaced People from Ukraine – Review of the Super Sponsor Scheme

The review was led by the Chief Social Policy Adviser, Professor Linda Bauld. It convened experts from across national and local government, academia and the third sector and included the lived experience of recently arrived Ukrainians.

The latest published data on the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme including the Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme. It shows that since the conflict began, more than 21,000 people with a Scottish sponsor have arrived, representing more than 20% of all UK arrivals. More than three quarters of these arrivals have come through the Super Sponsor Scheme.

On 22 September, the Scottish Government introduced a new fund with up to £50 million to bring void council and Registered Social Landlord properties into use and to increase available housing supply.