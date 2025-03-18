Investing in renewables revolution

£10 million planned for Port of Nigg project.

Public investment is planned for a major redevelopment project at Port of Nigg in the Highlands.

Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) has approved up to £10 million to support development of the port’s Inner East Quay, which will result in the creation of a new heavy-duty quayside and the introduction of roll-on roll-off capability.

The project, which is subject to formal approval by Global Energy Nigg Limited, will increase capacity and capabilities at the port, attracting new companies and investment while supporting operations across the country’s growing offshore wind operations.

HIE’s investment forms part of the Scottish Government’s commitment to strategically invest up to £500m over five years to anchor the nation’s offshore wind supply chain.

Port of Nigg is recognised by developers as a prime location for the manufacturing and assembly of offshore wind components and has a significant track record within Scotland’s offshore wind industry, having managed over 3.5GW of assets through the facility.

In 2024, high voltage cable manufacturer Sumitomo Electric Power Cables Ltd chose to establish a £350 million high voltage cable manufacturing facility in the area - with Nigg serving as the primary export facility.

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes yesterday said:

“This is a prime example of how we and our enterprise agencies are focused on stimulating investment and targeting projects that will in turn act as a catalyst to further investment, jobs and opportunities. “Given its location and being part of Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport, The Port of Nigg is strategically important to the growth and success of the offshore wind sector. An investment of this nature sends a clear signal to investors that Scotland is open for business, and the Scottish Government and our partners stand ready to help unleash the enormous economic benefits of our offshore wind industry.”

HIE’s director of strategic projects David Oxley, yesterday said:

“Our support for this project is about keeping the UK and the Highlands and Islands region at the forefront of the energy sector, particularly renewable energy, and strengthening our international competitiveness. “There are many obvious benefits for the region’s economy and job creation. I’m delighted we’ve been able to facilitate further Scottish Government funding and look forward to continuing our collaboration with our public sector partners and industry as the project develops.”

Chairman of Global Energy Group Roy MacGregor, yesterday said:

“We welcome this significant investment from HIE and the Scottish Government, which reinforces their commitment to strengthening Scotland’s offshore wind supply chain. Since acquiring Nigg in 2011, we have invested more than £120 million in transforming the facility into a world-class offshore wind superhub, ensuring it remains at the forefront of the energy transition. “Today, renewables account for half of our revenue at both GEG and Nigg, underlining the critical role this sector plays in our business and the wider economy. Strategically positioned to support Scotland’s future offshore wind projects through ScotWind and INTOG, Nigg will drive sustainable job creation and long-term economic prosperity for the Highlands.”

Background

This project is being led by Global Energy Nigg Limited, a subsidiary of Global Energy Group (which acquired the Port of Nigg in 2011) and the agreed HIE funding is subject to formal approval by the company.

The Port of Nigg project is expected to create around five jobs directly while supporting more than a hundred downstream at Nigg in further supply chain activity at the port.

Sumitomo’s decision to base a facility in Scotland was secured with £24.5 million investment from the Scottish Government, HIE and Scottish Enterprise and is expected to create around 330 jobs over the next 10 year

Recent investments made as part of the Scottish Government’s commitment of up to £500 million include:

Scottish Ministers will host a Global Offshore Wind Investment Forum as part of a Green Industrial Strategy commitment to raise the profile of Scotland as a destination for capital investment.