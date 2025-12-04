Investing in Scotland’s islands

Targeted support for island infrastructure.

A project aimed at supporting young carers on the Isle of Skye is one of 16 initiatives across 12 islands to receive funding supporting the ambitions of the National Islands Plan.

Six island local authorities – Argyll and Bute, Highland, Na h-Eileanan Siar, North Ayrshire, Orkney and Shetland – will share more than £800,000 to fund community led projects which will help to safeguard island economies and address depopulation.

The Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers Group, which supports more than 100 young carers, currently operates from a space which does not meet their needs. They will receive £70,000 to help deliver a new bespoke facility which will support the growing demand for counselling, life skills, and bereavement services.

Cabinet Secretary for Islands Mairi Gougeon said:

“We have worked closely with the local authorities, the Scottish Futures Trust and community groups to identify projects which support the needs and aspirations of our valued island communities.

“Scotland’s islands are home to vibrant communities and the Scottish Government is dedicated to championing local priorities and securing a sustainable future for these communities. This collaborative approach builds resilient economies that not only thrive today but generate income to reinvest locally for years to come.”

Highland Councillor John Finlayson, Chair of the Isle of Skye Committee and Education Chair, said:

“I am delighted to see this funding approved for the Skye and Lochalsh Young Carers (SLYC) , a vital service which works closely with local schools and families and provides essential additional support to young people who in many cases may have substantial caring duties. Since it was established in 2000, the SYLC has assisted dozens of young carers and their families.

“Many of them might otherwise have been shouldering enormous levels of responsibility unknown and in silence. These young people who provide a caring role at home are a resilient and incredible group.

“They have had a long-held ambition to establish a permanent home for the group in Portree, and these funds will help them towards realising their goal of a new, safe, accessible, and fun space to call their own. The council, working with local members, has previously supported the group with Community Regeneration Funding and I am delighted that this latest financial support is contributing to the work of this vital service in Skye and Lochalsh.”

