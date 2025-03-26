Scottish Government
|Printable version
Investing in Scotland’s natural resources
Funding to help local authorities restore biodiversity.
Local authorities will directly receive £10 million to support new, or to enhance existing, approaches to restoring biodiversity through the Nature Restoration Fund (NRF).
More than £55 million has been awarded via the NRF since its launch in 2021 for projects delivering habitat and species restoration, coastal and marine initiatives and control of invasive non-native species.
Acting Minister for Climate Action, Dr Alasdair Allan said:
“Biodiversity is the variety of life on Earth, and is essential for sustaining the ecosystems that provide us with food, fuel, health, wealth, and other vital services. We know there is an urgent need to act decisively to address the twin crises of biodiversity loss and climate change together.
“Just like climate change, the loss of species and degradation of our natural environment is an existential threat to humanity. We have a vision for a future where Scotland’s natural environment is restored and supports thriving communities and wildlife alike.
“The Nature Restoration Fund is a vital mechanism to support projects across Scotland on land and at sea – that address the twin crises and restore our natural environment and supports a whole-of society approach to achieving these goals.”
The Edinburgh Process strand of the NRF provides funding direct to Local Authorities to deliver nature restoration projects in their communities, sitting alongside the NRF strand administered by NatureScot. This latest allocation will bring the total allocated to Local Authorities through the Edinburgh Process strand to £32 million, since 2021.
The NRF aims to help local authorities and their partners protect and restore Scotland’s biodiversity on land and sea.
The Fund has five strategic themes that will be delivered across all the funding streams:
- Habitat and species restoration: Management for enhancement and connectivity
- Freshwater restoration, including restoration of natural flows in rural catchments
- Coastal and marine initiatives which promote restoration, recovery, enhancement or resilience
- Control of invasive non-native species (INNS) impacting on nature
- Urban: Enhancing and connecting nature across, and between, towns and cities
The Edinburgh Process strand seeks to deliver the five strategic priorities through sub-national delivery. This approach can deliver multiple benefits like supporting health and well-being, green jobs, air and water quality improvements in addition to supporting nature recovery.
NatureScot Chair Colin Galbraith said:
“The Nature Restoration Fund is helping environmental groups, communities and local authorities across Scotland take vital action for Scotland’s nature now.
“It’s crucial that we do everything we can to respond to the twin crises of nature loss and climate change. With this kind of support, we can make a positive and lasting difference that will put our land, seas and wildlife back on the road to recovery. This is not only good for nature, but good for people too as we all benefit from a healthy and thriving natural world.”
The Scottish Government’s Strategic Framework for biodiversity, including the Scottish Biodiversity Strategy to 2045 and Delivery Plan to 2030, published in November 2024, sets out our ambition and plans to halt the loss of nature by 2030 and make significant progress to restoring nature by 2045.
Background
Global biodiversity framework: Edinburgh Process - information - gov.scot
Scottish Biodiversity Strategy to 2045 - gov.scot
Biodiversity: delivery plan 2024 to 2030 - gov.scot
Scottish Government Nature Restoration Fund (NRF) | NatureScot
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/investing-in-scotlands-natural-resources/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Fund for unsafe cladding assessments launched26/03/2025 16:10:00
Building safety strengthened following Grenfell Tower tragedy
Monthly GDP Estimates for January26/03/2025 15:10:00
An Official Statistics in Development publication for Scotland.
Call for targeted energy bill support26/03/2025 10:05:00
The Scottish Government has called on UK Government ministers to urgently deliver a targeted energy bill discount to protect customers in greatest need and drive down high fuel poverty rates.
Child Protection Statistics: 2023-2425/03/2025 15:05:00
Child protection statistics were published on 25 March 2025. These statistics cover data collected from local authorities in Scotland on child protection processes, for the reporting year 01 August 2023 – 31 July 2024.
Deaths in Prison Custody 2012-13 to 2022-2325/03/2025 13:05:00
According to statistics published by the Chief Statistician today, there were 345 deaths in prison custody over the period 2012-13 to 2022-23, with the annual number of deaths generally increasing over this time.
Quarterly Housing Statistics in the year to end of December 202425/03/2025 12:05:00
An Accredited Official Statistics Publication for Scotland. There was a 9% decrease in all sector housebuilding starts and a 7% decrease in completions between 2023 and 2024 (year ending December)
Pension Age Disability Payment opens for applications in 13 local authority areas25/03/2025 10:05:00
A new benefit for pensioners is now open for applications in 13 more local authority areas in Scotland.
Improving outdoor play24/03/2025 15:05:00
First Minister John Swinney is set to announce £25 million of funding to local authorities to invest in the renewal of play parks across Scotland.
First Minister to attend Tartan Week events24/03/2025 13:05:00
First Minister John Swinney will undertake a series of engagements in New York as part of Tartan Week, the annual celebration of Scottish heritage and culture in the United States.