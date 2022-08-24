Investing in Scotland’s workforce

Up to £15,000 for eligible businesses.

Thousands of businesses can now apply for up to £15,000 to help retrain and upskill their workforce.

The Scottish Government’s Flexible Workforce Development Fund provides workers in organisations of all sizes with access to training courses through local colleges, the Open University in Scotland and Skills Development Scotland.

Now entering its sixth year, the fund is open to organisations who pay the UK Apprenticeship Levy and small-to-medium size business (SMEs).

The initiative plays a crucial role in Scotland’s National Strategy for Economic Transformation, which outlines how the Scottish Government will work to develop the best economic performance possible over the decade ahead.

Youth Employment and Training Minister Jamie Hepburn said:

“We know times are tough for many businesses, so this funding will help them to continue investing in their workforce - addressing skills gaps and improving productivity. A skilled workforce is vital to our economy and we want as many businesses as possible to benefit from this scheme.

“For the first time, all eligible employers can access training available via local colleges, Skills Development Scotland and the Open University, tailored to their needs. This provides an incredible opportunity for workers to upskill at a time when many businesses are opting for new ways of working.

“I would encourage all employers to find out more about the opportunities available to them.”

Background

The Flexible Workforce Development Fund (FWDF) was introduced in 2017-18 and aims to provide employers with flexible workforce development training opportunities tailored to their needs to support inclusive economic growth through upskilling and reskilling of employees.

Full information on the fund is available on the Scottish Funding Council website.

Employers can contact the Scottish Funding Council (SFC) at fwdf@sfc.sc.uk or Skills Development Scotland (SDS) at fwdf@sds.co.uk for further information on this year’s fund.

Apprenticeship Levy-paying organisations will be able to access upskilling support to the value of £15,000, and non-levy paying SMEs up to £5,000.

An independent evaluation of the fund was carried out in academic year 2021-22. The results will be published this autumn.

More information on Scotland's National Strategy for Economic Transformation