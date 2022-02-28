Scottish Government
|Printable version
Investing in sustainable green finances
Taskforce to create world leading green financial industry.
A new taskforce has been set up to transition Scotland in to a global leader for Green and Sustainable Financial Services.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes and UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney will be amongst those speaking at a public launch of the taskforce today (Monday 28 February).
Chaired by David Pitt-Watson, a leading practitioner of responsible finance, the group will bring together the Scottish financial sector, professional services firms and regulatory bodies to build on the legacy of COP26, by working together to implement the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero roadmaps and drive Scotland’s future as a progressive financial centre.
Over the next three years the Taskforce - managed by the Global Ethical Finance Initiative (GEFI) - will develop and lead an action plan to build on Scotland's existing strengths to cement Scotland’s position as a world leader in green and sustainable financial services, helping build capability and capacity, and create new greener jobs.
Finance Secretary Kate Forbes recently said:
“I am looking forward to working with the taskforce to identify the next steps to develop Scotland into a leading hub for green and sustainable financial services.
“Following on from the success of Glasgow hosting COP26, this is another example of the Scottish Government’s ambition to reach Net-Zero – and leverage all the economic opportunities the transition presents - as quickly as possible. This taskforce will provide global leadership by implementing the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net-Zero in a way that supports our hugely successful financial service industry.
“This week I will publish the Scottish Government’s 10 year national strategy for economic transformation and a cornerstone of that strategy will be to ensure we are taking action now to build greener, more resilient and fairer economies. Initiatives like this will be key in delivering those ambitions.”
UN Special Envoy for Climate Action and Finance Mark Carney recently said:
“As we emerge from COP26 the focus must now be on converting net-zero commitments into transparent action plans with robust targets. That is why as Chair of the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, I welcome the launch of this new Taskforce. It presents a unique opportunity, at the national level, for stakeholders active in one of the world’s oldest financial centres to work together to demonstrate leadership in defining and implementing the steps required to align with a net-zero future.”
Chair of the Task Force and Global Steering Group Member of GEFI David Pitt Watson recently said:
"Scotland has a long heritage of leadership in finance from the first public savings banks to the outstanding concentration of expertise in sustainable finance. The momentum and legacy of COP26 presents an opportunity to make Scotland globally competitive as a green and sustainable finance centre."
BACKGROUND
The public launch of the taskforce is at 15:30 on the 28th February. Speakers at the event include:
- David Pitt Watson, Cambridge Judge Business School
- Kate Forbes, Cabinet Secretary for Finance and the Economy
- Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance
The Taskforce will report on progress and policy recommendations to the First Minister’s Financial Services Growth and Development Board, thereby remaining aligned with existing Scottish Government and industry structures for government-industry collaboration.
Over 160,000 people are employed in finance related jobs and £9.5 billion of responsible funds are already managed in Scotland.
The Global Ethical Financial Initiative has become the hub at the centre of the ethical finance movement. Curating independent conversations among a broad coalition of financial services stakeholders, as well as delivering practical projects.
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/investing-in-sustainable-green-finances/
Latest News from
Scottish Government
Minister writes to Russian Ambassador28/02/2022 16:38:00
Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs Angus Robertson has written to the Russian Ambassador condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “in the strongest possible terms”.
Ambitious plans to transform Scotland’s economy28/02/2022 15:05:00
Economy Secretary says the next decade is decisive for Scotland’s economy.
Working together against cyber crime28/02/2022 13:33:00
Scotland’s ability to prevent and respond to the growing cyber threat will be increased with the creation of a new Scottish Cyber Co-ordination Centre (SC3).
Coronavirus (COVID-19) support in low income households: evaluation28/02/2022 12:05:00
Qualitative research evaluating a range of policies and support that were delivered during the COVID-19 pandemic. The research looks at how this support impacted on the finances and wellbeing of low income households.
More than 1,000 Housing First tenancies28/02/2022 11:18:00
Councils have now provided more than 1,000 Housing First tenancies across Scotland, helping tackle homelessness by offering settled homes to those with multiple and complex needs.
Additional funding for Community mental health28/02/2022 10:05:00
An additional £6m has been provided to the Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund to meet the demand for local mental health and wellbeing projects.
Hunting with Dogs Bill introduced to parliament25/02/2022 13:05:00
Protecting foxes, hares and other wild mammals from being chased and killed by packs of dogs is the purpose of the Scottish Government’s new Hunting with Dogs Bill.
“Unsung heroes” of COVID-19 response25/02/2022 10:05:00
National volunteering hub oversees 7,000 shifts in first year.
Social Security Experience Panels: annual report 202124/02/2022 15:05:00
Fourth annual report from the Social Security Experience Panels programme, covering the key activities and outputs from 2021.