Investing in the food and drink sector
Supporting growth and innovation.
Food and drink businesses across Scotland will benefit from a share of more than £7.3 million to increase production, expand storage facilities and purchase new equipment.
A total of 29 businesses, large and small, will receive grants ranging from £1,047 to £1.4m from the Food Processing, Marketing and Cooperation (FPMC) grant scheme.
Projects include new processing equipment to increase production of healthier, low calorie dairy products, upgraded vegetable processing facilities and expanded storage capacity.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon recently said:
“This funding will play an important role in helping producers continue to deliver high-quality, innovative and nutritious products that will be enjoyed at home and abroad – securing and creating jobs in our rural communities and boosting the economy.
“I look forward to seeing how these grants will help businesses to move into emerging markets and ensure the long-term viability of our primary producers.”
“Our food and drink sector creates amazing produce that is enjoyed across local, national and international markets.
“Consumers are increasingly interested in how their food is produced and transported, along with a desire for food that is made locally.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has also underlined the importance of collaboration and a strong, sustainable supply chain.”
Background
FPMC is one of a number of funding schemes which make up the Scottish Rural Development Programme. The scheme provides grant funding to businesses (or groups of businesses) within the Scottish food and drink sector to enable them to:
- develop or create food processing facilities, including buildings and equipment
- market products in home and export markets,
- run pilot projects and feasibility studies
- to run co-operative ventures to ensure more value is retained by both farmers and growers and to improve supply-chain efficiency.
A list of recipients can be found here.
