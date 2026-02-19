Scottish Government
Investing in the Mossmorran workforce
Further Scottish Government funding to meet training needs.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has announced that workers facing redundancy from ExxonMobil's Fife Ethylene Plant in Mossmorran will receive tailored support to help them find new jobs.
The Scottish Government-funded initiative, delivered by Fife College, will see both direct employees and contractors receive individual assessments of their training needs.
About 350 staff are at risk of redundancy following Exxon’s decision to close the plant. This critical first step will provide immediate support to eligible workers and inform future training provision. They will be matched to job opportunities and provided with tailor-made programmes of training.
The funding for this project goes beyond the £9 million pledged by the Scottish Government over three years to help the workforce and secure a long term future for the Mossmorran site.
Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes said:
“Following a specific ask for retraining and upskilling, we have been working intensely with partners at Fife College and I am pleased that analysis of the training needs for the first tranche of redundant workers is starting in the coming weeks.
“Most of the workers affected by ExxonMobil’s closure are engineers and technical staff and the loss of those vital skills would not only be damaging to the Fife region but to Scotland’s national economy.
“Given the urgency of the situation, the Scottish Government’s focus is now firmly on ensuring those workers have a future that is secure and prosperous.
“We have acted swiftly and decisively. I once again urge the UK Government to follow our lead, match our support and help deliver a just transition for Mossmorran.”
