“Opportunity to show a collective force” against abuse.

Additional funding of almost £10 million will help support frontline and prevention services for victims and survivors of gender-based violence and abuse.

The funding, announced by First Minister John Swinney, will strengthen advocacy services for survivors engaged in the criminal justice system, provide greater stability across support and prevention services, and improve provision for under-represented survivors.

It will also support the new Equally Safe Delivery Plan, which includes targeted action to support women in rural communities, minority ethnic women, disabled women, young women and those experiencing technology-based abuse.

Recognising gender-based violence is a public health problem, the Equally Safe Delivery Plan has been formed in line with the four pillars of the Istanbul Convention: prevention, protection, prosecution and policy. The plan contains a range of actions including:

prevention – implementing age and stage appropriate education on misogyny

protection – providing stable funding for VAWG services

prosecution – introducing a misogyny bill

policy coherence – ensuring better integration of VAWG into public protection processes

Mr Swinney yesterday said:

"Equally Safe is our internationally recognised strategy to address violence against women and girls, and our Delivery Plan contains an ambitious range of actions against these pillars. “I am profoundly grateful to all those who help to organise the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-based Violence and who bring us together to challenge violence against women and girls in our society. “This job does not end after 16 days, though. I will continue to take the action necessary and provide the political leadership to address gender-based violence every day of the year, in every community, all across Scotland. “This is an opportunity to show a collective force. It is our opportunity to redouble our efforts to build a Scotland where all women and girls can live free of violence, abuse, and exploitation. “A Scotland where women and girls are safe and respected – but importantly, feel safe and respected. “A Scotland in which prejudice, sexism, misogyny, violence, and abuse cannot thrive, and the perpetrators of those offences are held to account.”

Background

Equally Safe Delivery Plan

Announced funding of £9.8 million will help support frontline and prevention services.

Funding for 2027-2028 is contingent on agreement of the Scottish Budget.

The Delivering Equally Safe Fund supports the work of the Equally Safe strategy, which underpins Scotland’s approach to preventing and eradicating violence against women and girls. The list of funded organisations is available on Inspiring Scotland’s website.

More information on Fund to Leave: Support for women experiencing domestic abuse - gov.scot