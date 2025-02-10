Government Actuary's Department
Investment Conference
GAD’s inaugural Investment Conference attracted a packed house of professionals across investment, pensions and government.
The role of the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) in investment issues in the public sector were among the topics discussed in our inaugural Investment Conference. The event attracted more than 140 people from almost 60 different organisations.
GAD’s Investment Lead Chris Ward introduced the theme of the conference – ‘productive investment to maximise value’ and delegates heard from a wide range of speakers including:
- Ireland Strategic Investment Fund
- Border to Coast Pensions Partnership (a Local Government Pension Scheme Pool)
Investment management firms:
- Baillie Gifford
- First Eagle
- Novum Investment Management
- Partners Group
Credit: GAD
Topics and discussions
Delegates heard from experts who spoke to various topics such as:
- alternative approaches to generating returns while having a wider economic and societal impact
- the impact of scale and the scale of impact when it comes to pensions investing
- how you can invest to grow your assets and create a positive impact
- why now is the time for investing in growth and how volatility of asset pricing is different to investment risk
Unique role
In closing remarks, the Government Actuary Fiona Dunsire emphasised the role of those working in the public sector, and supporting the public sector, to contribute towards the government’s number one mission of kickstarting the UK’s economic growth.
Commenting on the event Fiona recently said:
“GAD has a unique role in connecting institutional investors with policy and opportunities, allowing barriers to be aired and addressed.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/investment-conference
