GAD’s inaugural Investment Conference attracted a packed house of professionals across investment, pensions and government.

The role of the Government Actuary’s Department (GAD) in investment issues in the public sector were among the topics discussed in our inaugural Investment Conference. The event attracted more than 140 people from almost 60 different organisations.

GAD’s Investment Lead Chris Ward introduced the theme of the conference – ‘productive investment to maximise value’ and delegates heard from a wide range of speakers including:

Ireland Strategic Investment Fund

Border to Coast Pensions Partnership (a Local Government Pension Scheme Pool)

Investment management firms:

Baillie Gifford

First Eagle

Novum Investment Management

Partners Group

Topics and discussions

Delegates heard from experts who spoke to various topics such as:

alternative approaches to generating returns while having a wider economic and societal impact

the impact of scale and the scale of impact when it comes to pensions investing

how you can invest to grow your assets and create a positive impact

why now is the time for investing in growth and how volatility of asset pricing is different to investment risk

Unique role

In closing remarks, the Government Actuary Fiona Dunsire emphasised the role of those working in the public sector, and supporting the public sector, to contribute towards the government’s number one mission of kickstarting the UK’s economic growth.

Commenting on the event Fiona recently said: