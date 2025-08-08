Investment in accessible community toilets

£10 million fund opens to support people with complex needs.

Over 25,000 people in Scotland with complex needs and disabilities, and their families, could benefit from a £10 million Scottish Government investment in community toilet facilities.

The Changing Places Toilets Scotland Fund will support the provision of up to 150 specialist accessible toilets to meet the needs of disabled people who require carer support and equipment to use facilities.

There are currently 270 Changing Places Toilets in Scotland, an increase of 30% since 2019 when new legislation required these accessible spaces to be included in large new buildings with public access.

£10 million will be allocated across 2025-26 and 2026-27 and the Fund, administered by Inspiring Scotland, is now open for applications. Priority will be given to areas which do not currently have adequate provision of Changing Places Toilets.

Mental Wellbeing Minister Tom Arthur said:

“Access to toilet facilities is a fundamental human right. Changing Places Toilets offer vital facilities for people with disabilities and their families and carers whose needs cannot be met through standard accessible toilet provision.

“I am very pleased the Fund has now launched. This £10 million investment in Changing Places Toilets will make a huge difference to thousands of disabled people and their families and carers, enabling them to participate fully in society and access community resources.”

Jill Clark, a Glasgow-based Changing Places Toilets user, said:

“By having lots of Changing Places Toilets, I have more freedom to go places without worrying if I get to the toilet.”

PAMIS (Promoting a more inclusive society) CEO Jenny Miller said:

“This investment and opportunity to dramatically increase the number of Changing Places Toilets across Scotland will make an enormous difference to the lives of some of the most excluded people within our society.

“Filling the gaps in the provision of this essential facility will open up the whole of Scotland and ensure everyone has the same opportunity to travel, access public spaces and engage in their communities.

“We are proud to be working alongside both the Scottish Government and Inspiring Scotland on this important project over the coming months, helping to ensure that new Changing Places Toilets are thoughtfully planned, well supported, and sustainably delivered across the country.”

Background

Changing Places Toilets (CPT) are larger accessible toilets, with specialist equipment. They are designed to meet the needs of disabled people who need carer support and equipment to use the facilities. CPTs ensure people have their personal care needs met, fulfilling this basic human right for them.

CPTs offer a vital facility for disabled people and their families and carers whose needs cannot be met through standard accessible toilet provision.

This includes people with profound learning and multiple disabilities, people with muscular dystrophy, older people, veterans, people who require the use of a larger wheelchair and people who require a calm and quiet environment.

CPTs have key features which distinguish them from standard accessible toilets as they:

offer adequate space (at least 12m2) for a disabled person, as well as space for their wheelchair to turn, and one or two carers.

have an adult-sized, height-adjustable changing bench to allow people to lie down to have their personal care needs met.

have a ceiling hoist to lift people out of their wheelchair safely

have a centrally placed peninsular toilet which provides access for people who require support on both sides.

Further information on the fund and Inspiring Scotland, who administer the fund on behalf of the Scottish Government, can be found here.