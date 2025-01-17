Welsh Government
Investment in low carbon business units in Carmarthenshire
The Welsh Government and Carmarthenshire County Council have invested in the delivery of a £12 million sustainable commercial development as part of a commitment to green economic growth.
Parc Gelli Werdd features 26 state-of-the-art workshops and offices at the Cross Hands East Strategic Employment Site. Thirteen units are already occupied, with a further three under offer, demonstrating strong market demand for sustainable business premises.
The low carbon development, which is part of the Welsh Government’s Property Delivery Plan, comprises high performance insulation and roof mounted solar panels that will deliver reduced building running costs and benefit the environment.
Designed to achieve 'Net Zero carbon in-operation target', the development includes an innovative building management system that incorporates a bespoke metering and monitoring platform to enable billing and detailed performance monitoring. This will allow tenants to manage electricity consumption to achieve cost efficiencies.
Speaking at the site following a regional business event in Carmarthen, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:
We are determined to stimulate green economic growth, creating sustainable employment opportunities and supporting Wales' transition to a low-carbon economy.
I’ve spoken to so many businesses both here in Carmarthenshire and elsewhere who have been clear that creating localised, well connected, high-quality business spaces with sustainability at their core, is a priority for expansion and job creation.
The Parc Gelli Werdd development has been built to exceptional environmental standards and will reduce operational costs for occupying businesses whilst minimising environmental impact, in accordance with the Net Zero Strategic Plan.
Among the first companies to occupy units at the site is Conquer Teamwear. Company owner Chris Jones said:
Moving into units 3 & 4 at Parc Gelli Werdd has been a great boost for our business and will help with the continued growth of Conquer Teamwear. The units are of a really high specification and the location is perfect for our staff and customers, being just a few minutes off the dual carriageway and Cross Hands roundabout.
The leader of Carmarthenshire County Council, Cllr Darren Price, added:
The Parc Gelli Werdd development is an important example of how the local authority and Welsh Government can collaborate to deliver high quality business space with sustainability at its core. The County Council is committed to tackling the climate emergency, working towards our Net Zero Carbon goal, and business space like this prove that this ambition is possible.
It is encouraging to see a number of Carmarthenshire businesses already utilising this space, allowing them to grow their business create local jobs and pursue their own sustainability goals moving forward.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/investment-low-carbon-business-units-carmarthenshire
