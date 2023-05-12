Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
|Printable version
Investment to boost community tree cover across parts of England
£2 million has been awarded to projects investigating the best ways to boost tree numbers outside woodlands.
- £2 million has been awarded to projects investigating the best ways to boost tree numbers outside woodlands in areas including Chichester, Cornwall, Kent, Norfolk and Shropshire.
- Projects will test new ways to increase tree cover and strengthen biosecurity, helping to mitigate the effects of climate change and meet the government’s 2050 net zero ambitions.
Projects to learn ways to increase tree cover in communities across England and enhance biosecurity will receive a share of over £2 million in government funding, it is announced today (Friday 12 May).
The second phase of the Trees Outside Woodland Research and Development programme will fund projects testing the effectiveness of tree planting methods and approaches in non-woodland areas. This will help increase tree cover in non-woodland areas so that more, healthier trees can be planted in these areas in future, improving people’s health and wellbeing by giving them access to more nature and helping to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Non-woodland treescapes have been badly affected by tree pests and diseases and other issues, so finding ways to boost their numbers effectively will help to meet the aims of the England Trees Action Plan and Government ambitions to treble tree planting rates by the end of this Parliament. Research from the first phase is already beginning to have an impact, as successful approaches piloted will be rolled out in an England-wide grant scheme later this year.
Research projects funded by the second phase will:
- test how to sustainably improve the capacity and biosecurity of locally grown tree planting stock, to ensure more trees can be planted closer to where people live.
- research the most cost-effective and biosecure ways to plant, establish, and promote trees outside woods, enabling increases in non-woodland tree canopy cover.
- focus on sharing this knowledge with Local Authorities to enable enhanced local delivery of healthy and thriving treescapes.
- In the long term, help to increase tree cover within our local communities and deliver on commitments set out within the Environmental Improvement Plan to level up people’s access to nature and improve our mitigation and adaptation to climate change.
Forestry Minister Trudy Harrison, said:
“The Trees Outside Woodland programme has supported myriad pilot projects up and down the country that have bolstered the health and resilience of our non-woodland treescapes. From agroforestry schemes in Cornwall to experimental Miyawaki plots in Kent, the Trees Outside Woodland programme is providing a springboard for innovative research into tree planting.
“Further investment in the programme will build on previous successful work and help Government deliver on our ambitious tree planting targets.”
Director of Trees, Science & Research at The Tree Council, Jon Stokes, said:
“Historically undervalued, the 4.3% of England that is covered with non-woodland treescapes - such as hedges, scrub, trees on farms, parks, and in urban settings – is now recognised among our most important treescapes. This funding is a wonderful opportunity to learn more about growing and protecting these precious trees. These are the trees that people most often see in their daily lives, and they provide essential habitat connectivity and homes for wildlife all across the country. The Tree Council is delighted to help coordinate this amazing collaboration.”
Trees outside of woodlands are worth over £3.8 billion due to their multi-faceted role across the UK’s ecosystems. This includes storing carbon, regulating temperatures, strengthening flood resilience and reducing air pollution. Together, these help to mitigate against climate change, reduce impacts from floods and improve people’s health and wellbeing.
Pilot projects that have so far been funded by first phase of the Trees Outside Woodland Research and Development programme increased tree cover within communities through subsidised and free tree schemes, boosting community tree nurseries, planting trees on farmed landscapes, enhancing agroforestry schemes, boosting community orchards, and exploring experimental Miyawaki plots.
The Trees Outside Woodland Research and Development programme is delivered in partnership by The Tree Council, Natural England, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, and five Local Authorities - Chichester District Council, Cornwall Council, Kent County Council, Norfolk County Council and Shropshire Council.
Today’s announcement comes during National Plant Health Week which aims to raise public awareness and engagement on how to keep our trees and plants healthy. By identifying threats such as pests and diseases, we protect the benefits plants and trees provide to the public, to wildlife, the environment and our economy. More information can be found on the Plant Health Action.org website.
The funding comes from HMT’s Shared Outcomes Fund – to find out more please visit GOV.UK.
Notes to Editors
- Forest Research have valued the benefits of the UK’s 0.74 million hectares of Trees Outside Woodland programmes at between £1.39 billion and £3.83 billion per year (Valuing Non-Woodland Trees - Forest Research).
- Funding is available through the Tree Health Pilot to support landowners, including local authorities, dealing with specific pest and disease issues such as Oak Processionary Moth and ash dieback. On Thursday 11 May, an update to the Pilot’s ash with ash dieback grant was made, with changes to widen eligibility, improve guidance and the application process. For more information see Grants for ash with ash dieback
- As part of the Shared Outcome fund, last week we announced The Coronation Woods in celebration of King Charles’ Coronation, which will provide up to £2.5 million of funding for communities in England to plant trees as a permanent reminder of the Coronation in their local areas. The funding will support local authorities, parish councils and housing associations to deliver local planting initiatives and boost tree numbers.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/investment-to-boost-community-tree-cover-across-parts-of-england
Latest News from
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Public urged to keep watch as greatest risk period for the tree pest oak processionary moth begins11/05/2023 15:10:00
Oak processionary moth enters greatest risk period as caterpillars emerge between June and August.
New section of new ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’ opens between Bridlington and Filey Brigg10/05/2023 14:10:00
Route will create an amazing 208 mile trail from Bridlington to Bamburgh in Northumberland – the longest stretch of the Coast Path to be opened in England
New stretch of King Charles III England Coast Path to open in North West10/05/2023 12:12:00
A new section of the King Charles III England Coast Path is opening between Tarleton Locks, in Preston and Pier Head Ferry Terminal, in Liverpool.
UK leads the way on agricultural innovation at Washington D.C. Climate Summit10/05/2023 11:10:00
£3 million invested in the Global Fertiliser Challenge to fund new research to develop alternative fertilisers to boost sustainability and productivity.
Further protections for England’s coastal waterways09/05/2023 11:20:00
Consultation to expand storm overflow reduction targets to cover all coasts, estuaries and marine protected sites.
King's Coronation to leave a lasting legacy for people and nature04/05/2023 09:15:00
To celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, the government has announced the renaming of the England Coast Path, the creation of a King’s Series of National Nature Reserves, and new Coronation Woods.
King's nature reserves to leave lasting legacy for people and nature03/05/2023 09:25:00
‘King’s Series of National Nature Reserves’ to be launched, with first to be declared in Lincolnshire.
Commemorations to leave a lasting Coronation legacy for people and nature02/05/2023 16:10:00
England’s longest national trail to be renamed the ‘King Charles III England Coast Path’