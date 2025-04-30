Defence Science and Technology Laboratory
Investors and local authorities gear up as AI Growth Zone delivery gathers speed
Investors and local authorities mobilise as the government kickstarts the next phase for rolling out AI Growth Zones.
- Hotbeds of AI development – with the first based in Culham – to unlock fresh investment and new jobs as the government delivers on its Plan for Change.
- After more than 200 initial expressions of interest from every corner of the UK, the formal qualifying process begins.
Thousands of high-skilled jobs and billions of pounds in fresh investment – the cornerstone of this government’s Plan for Change - are up for grabs, with preparations now in full swing to announce the first hosts of flagship AIGrowth Zones this summer.
Investors and local authorities will descend on TechUK in London today (30th April) as the government kickstarts its formal qualifying process - giving them the opportunity to discuss their proposals and learn more about the vision for AI Growth Zones with AI Minister Feryal Clark and the Prime Minister’s AIAdviser Matt Clifford.
The initial Expressions of Interest (EOI) which opened earlier this year saw more than 200 responses – demonstrating the appetite from all parts of the country to take on a leading role in the UK’s AI-powered future.
AI Growth Zones will revitalize local communities by attracting billions in private investment – sparking fresh jobs at the cutting edge of AI while also securing Britain’s position as a global leader in the technology. This will give regions across the country the opportunity to play a leading role in delivering the government’s Plan for Change.
Streamlined planning approvals mean communities will be able to get spades in the ground quicker than ever before - fast-tracking the rollout of critical infrastructure from data centres to high-capacity energy connections.
Potential sites identified across the country through the EOI process include former industrial areas with land and infrastructure ready for redevelopment.
Proposals should demonstrate access to large existing power connections of at least 500MW - enough energy to power 2 million homes - or set out a clear plan for how they will get there. The qualifying process will also examine other criteria, including site readiness, and local impact.
Minister for AI Feryal Clark said:
Just like coal and steam powered our past, AI is powering the future. Our AI Growth Zones will transform areas across the UK into engines of growth and opportunity - unlocking new jobs and revitalising communities across the UK.
This is our Plan for Change in action, ensuring the benefits of AI are felt in every region and securing the UK’s place as a world leader in this vital technology.
The Prime Minister’s AI Adviser Matt Clifford said:
The UK has an extraordinary opportunity in AI, but speed is everything. Today’s launch sends a clear signal to investors and local communities that we’ve already moved into high gear.
I’m looking forward to discussing these proposals in more detail today as we continue to work alongside investors and local authorities to deliver a once-in-a-generation opportunity.
To mark the launch, Minister Clark and Matt Clifford are leading a series of engagements today with leading investors and MPs to outline the government’s vision, bid timelines, and qualifying criteria.
The first additional sites will then be announced this summer with an ambition to start getting building work underway by the end of 2025.
