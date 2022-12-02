Insolvency Service
|Printable version
Investors lose £8 million in care home scheme
Director from Ringwood banned for a decade after he secured investments to fund a scheme to build care apartments despite not having planning permission.
Sean Murray (56) of Ringwood, Hampshire, was the director of CHF 9 Limited, which was incorporated in October 2017.
The company traded as a vehicle to secure investment to build care home apartments and studios in the Grade II listed building and the surrounding lands, near Bishop Auckland in County Durham.
16 investors parted with £8.1 million to build 51 care studios having seen marketing collateral, which included plans for 45 studios in the existing building and a further 40 on the surrounding land.
CHF 9 Limited, however, went into administration in December 2019 before entering into creditors’ voluntary liquidation in December 2020.
The company’s insolvency, however, triggered an investigation by the Insolvency Service before investigators uncovered that CHF 9 purchased the Grade II listed building in November 2017 for just over £350,000, as well as the surrounding lands a month later for just over £500,000.
The company required planning permission to make any changes to the exterior or interior before meeting the local authority to discuss plans to build 80 studios.
While the local authority advised CHF 9’s plans would not be possible and suggested 10-15 studios would be more appropriate, Sean Murray sought investment for the project.
Further enquiries found that none of the money secured for the new care studios were paid into CHF 9’s bank account. More than £3.3 million was paid to a connected company and a further £2.8 million was paid to the company’s solicitors before £1 million was paid out of CHF 9’s accounts.
The Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy accepted a 10-year disqualification undertaking from Sean Murray after he did not dispute that he entered into 51 contracts with investors for care studios in a Grade II listed building when he did not have planning permission.
The disqualification came into effect in May 2022 and the undertaking prevents Sean Murray from directly, or indirectly, becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a company, without the permission of the court.
Robert Clarke, Chief Investigator for the Insolvency Service, said:
Our enquiries found that the majority of investors would not have invested had they known that CHF 9 didn’t have planning permissions to build the care apartments.
Sean Murray has rightfully been removed from the corporate arena for a significant amount of time. This should serve as a stark warning for potential investors to do your due diligence, as well as making clear to directors involved in investment schemes that we have the powers to disqualify you from running limited companies.
Notes
Sean Murray is from Ringwood, Hampshire, and his date of birth is March 1966
CHF 9 Limited (Company number 11023151)
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/investors-lose-8-million-in-care-home-scheme
Latest News from
Insolvency Service
Essex property developer banned for falsely claiming Bounce Back Loan25/11/2022 09:15:00
Director of Brentwood property development company disqualified for 11 years after overstating his company’s turnover in order to claim £50,000 that the business was not entitled to.
Construction and coaching bosses banned for Covid loan abuse14/11/2022 10:05:00
Directors of construction and sports coaching companies falsely claimed a total of £73,000 in Bounce Back Loans
Software developer banned for abusing £850,000 of investments14/11/2022 09:05:00
Salford software developer in 12-year disqualification after securing £850,000 of investments for company only to receive money directly into personal account.
Seafood supplier boss hit with 11-year ban after failing to pay nearly £1m tax11/11/2022 15:10:00
Director misappropriated over £2 million from company funds, resulting in the public purse losing out nearly £1 million.
Restaurateurs disqualified after abusing Bounce Back Loans11/11/2022 09:05:00
3 restaurateurs have been banned from running businesses for a total of 26 years after abusing £150,000 worth of government-backed loans.
Laugharne hotel investment scheme lands director with ban04/11/2022 10:05:00
Director behind luxury Carmarthenshire hotel has been disqualified for eight years after he allowed company to mislead investors
Courts ban scaffolder for tax abuse04/11/2022 09:05:00
Scaffolder from Berkshire has been disqualified by the courts for 6 years after failing to pay close to £210,000 of tax.
Cryptocurrency trading firm shut down after scamming investors27/10/2022 13:20:00
Company named as part of the Praetorian Group International Trading Inc, which has been shut down by US authorities.