Invitation to Tender: NEPO232 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution to support the North East’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI).
NEPO232 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure will enable the long-term investment needed to upgrade and maintain the current network. The solution will also facilitate the uptake of electric vehicles, and help achieve the region’s net-zero targets.
Our approach
NEPO232 has been shaped by extensive consultation with public sector stakeholders and suppliers. During market engagement sessions, suppliers were able to provide insight into the market’s challenges and needs. This allowed us to recognise the opportunity to simplify the network and offer an improved user experience for EV customers.
Timescales
The closing date for tenders is 12:00 on Friday 11 March 2022.
It is anticipated that the new solution will be in place by 1 June 2022, and will be available for use by public sector organisations across the North East.
If you are a supplier and would like to express an interest, visit the NEPO Portal to find out more about the opportunity.
To receive notifications of opportunities relevant to your area of business, please register on the NEPO Portal. Registration is free of charge and will ensure you will receive the latest opportunities from NEPO, North East local authorities and Nexus, with the option to receive notifications from additional public sector buyers.
