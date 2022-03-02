Invitation to Tender: NEPO505 Payment Card Services

NEPO has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT) for a new solution covering the provision of payment card services.

NEPO is working in partnership with ESPO and YPO to offer its members access to a wide range of financial services solutions. All three parties have a shared ambition to provide the public sector with procurement solutions that deliver value, offer flexibility and drive innovation.

Under this new partnership, members of ESPO and YPO will be able to access NEPO505 Payment Card Services, a multi-lot framework for prepaid and corporate payments:

Lot 1 – Prepaid Payments - Prepaid Card Accounts

Lot 2 – Corporate Payments - Commercial Procurement Card Accounts

The closing date for tenders is 12:00 on Wednesday 30 March 2022.

It is anticipated that the new solution will be in place by July 2022, and will be available for use by any public sector body in the UK.

Visit the NEPO Portal to find out more and express an interest.

To receive notifications of opportunities relevant to your area of business, please register on the NEPO Portal. Registration is free of charge and will ensure you will receive the latest opportunities from NEPO, North East local authorities and Nexus, with the option to receive notifications from additional public sector buyers.