IOE academics highly commended as part of the Medical Research Council Early Career Impact Prize

Drs Amy Harrison and Marta Francesconi (Department of Psychology and Human Development) were highly commended at the 2023 MRC Impact Prize ceremony last week for their research on how decision-making skills impact the development of eating disorders in adolescence.

Drs Amy Harrison and Marta Francesconi with IOE Director and Dean, Professor Li Wei at the ceremony. Tatiana Souteiro Dias.

The MRC Early Career Impact Prize recognises individuals or teams making outstanding contributions to health and society – early career researchers who are pioneers in medical research that transforms and supports the wider field.

Their MRC-funded research investigated the link between decision-making skills in childhood and eating disorder symptoms in adolescence. These mental health conditions are estimated to affect 1.25 million people in the UK, with a large proportion of patients aged under 25.

Drawing from the national longitudinal Millennium Cohort Study, Drs Harrison and Francesconi analysed a sample of 11,000 boys and girls to gain greater insights into the early signs of disordered eating before any serious disorder fully emerges.

Their work is transforming policymakers’ and the public’s understanding of these conditions and countering prevailing stigma around eating disorders.

Future work aims to develop an evidence-based game for young people as a resilience training tool, to foster healthy decision-making around food and exercise and protect against the later onset of eating disorders.

Professor Zachary Walker, Head of the Department of Psychology and Human Development, says:

“Amy and Marta's recognition is reward for their consistent hard work and dedication to learning how eating disorders develop throughout adolescence. “They are both tremendously gifted researchers who care deeply about their work and the young people their findings impact. In addition, they are outstanding colleagues, and we are lucky to have them in the department."

