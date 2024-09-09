IOE academics to review national curriculum and assessment as part of new government panel

The Department of Education has appointed Professor Becky Francis, former IOE Director, to lead the 12-member panel responsible for reviewing the curriculum, which includes IOE’s Professor Zongyi Deng and Dr Vanessa Ogden.

SeventyFour via Adobe Stock.

The UK government has commissioned the panel to breathe new life into the school curriculum and assessment system and ensure a more inclusive and innovative approach.

Members of the review panel will draw on their expertise to paint a detailed picture of the curriculum in practice. With representation across the primary, secondary and post-16 settings, the panel represents the diversity of experience across the sector.

They aim to identify obstacles to attainment for young people and address the barriers that hold children back from opportunities and life chances, particularly those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged or have special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).

The panel will analyse key challenges, draw on data, and listen to views across the sector to determine what works for young people and education professionals alike. The call for evidence is due to launch in September, which will enable the panel to engage with crucial stakeholders: young people, parents, educators and employers.

Professor Francis, who is leading the review, is currently the Chief Executive of the Education Endowment Foundation.

Professor Deng is a Professor of Curriculum and Pedagogy at IOE, and Dr Vanessa Ogden is an Honorary Academic at IOE and CEO of the Mulberry Schools Trust.

The panel will produce a set of sensible recommendations, keeping the views of children and young people at the heart of education. The evidence will be used to shape the curriculum and the outcomes delivered going forward.

The review is set to publish its recommendations in 2025.

Links