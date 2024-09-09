UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
IOE academics to review national curriculum and assessment as part of new government panel
The Department of Education has appointed Professor Becky Francis, former IOE Director, to lead the 12-member panel responsible for reviewing the curriculum, which includes IOE’s Professor Zongyi Deng and Dr Vanessa Ogden.
SeventyFour via Adobe Stock.
The UK government has commissioned the panel to breathe new life into the school curriculum and assessment system and ensure a more inclusive and innovative approach.
Members of the review panel will draw on their expertise to paint a detailed picture of the curriculum in practice. With representation across the primary, secondary and post-16 settings, the panel represents the diversity of experience across the sector.
They aim to identify obstacles to attainment for young people and address the barriers that hold children back from opportunities and life chances, particularly those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged or have special educational needs or disabilities (SEND).
The panel will analyse key challenges, draw on data, and listen to views across the sector to determine what works for young people and education professionals alike. The call for evidence is due to launch in September, which will enable the panel to engage with crucial stakeholders: young people, parents, educators and employers.
Professor Francis, who is leading the review, is currently the Chief Executive of the Education Endowment Foundation.
Professor Deng is a Professor of Curriculum and Pedagogy at IOE, and Dr Vanessa Ogden is an Honorary Academic at IOE and CEO of the Mulberry Schools Trust.
The panel will produce a set of sensible recommendations, keeping the views of children and young people at the heart of education. The evidence will be used to shape the curriculum and the outcomes delivered going forward.
The review is set to publish its recommendations in 2025.
Links
- Government launches Curriculum and Assessment Review
- Professor Becky Francis’ UCL profile
- Professor Zongyi Deng’s UCL profile
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/ioe/news/2024/sep/ioe-academics-review-national-curriculum-and-assessment-part-new-government-panel
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
UCL academics awarded European Research Council Starting Grants06/09/2024 10:25:00
A total of five researchers have received EU funding to help pursue cutting-edge research in neuroscience, economics and conservation.
How can education meet the demands of our changing world?02/09/2024 12:25:00
Think pieces by Professors Arthur Chapman, Michael Young, Lynn Ang and Dominic Wyse share their insights on curriculum theory and design in “Curriculum in a Changing World,” published last week by the British Educational Research Association (BERA).
Doctoral students in Top 50 Research Images as Art / Art Images as Research27/08/2024 12:25:00
Photos and paintings by three postgraduate students illustrate the beauty of images produced during academic research and how art can be a form of researching, in UCL’s annual cross-disciplinary competition.
Social segregation increases where primary free schools open20/08/2024 09:10:00
On average, social segregation of students has increased in neighbourhoods where mainstream primary free schools opened, and neighbouring schools have lost students, finds a new report by a team of IOE researchers.
UCL students advocate for fairer housing conditions alongside London school children at City Hall13/08/2024 12:25:00
UCL students from the Education, Society and Culture BA* engaged with the Deputy Mayor for Housing during a demonstration at City Hall, London, highlighting the negative impact of the housing crisis on children.
Outstanding teacher and school leader development at UCL09/08/2024 14:20:00
Ofsted has rated UCL as an outstanding lead provider of the National Professional Qualifications (NPQs) for teachers and school leaders.
Girls more anxious about climate change than boys06/08/2024 12:25:00
Girls are more likely to worry about climate change and engage more in teaching on the topic than boys, according to research led by UCL.
Over 30 educational organisations advocate for a renewed focus on global learning in the curriculum25/07/2024 12:25:00
Led by Professor Douglas Bourn, Director of the Development Education Research Centre (DERC), a coalition of organisations called on the government to cement a national strategy on global learning at a launch event last week.
Biggest ever Mandarin Excellence Programme trip sees 1,200 pupils travel to China08/07/2024 10:15:00
A record-breaking number of students from across England are preparing to embark on the most ambitious international school trip of its kind, as part of the UCL-led Mandarin Excellence Programme (MEP).