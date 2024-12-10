UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
|Printable version
IOE alumna’s research on task-based approaches to language learning published in top journal
Research from Jiying Xu found that task-based approaches to second language learning can boost pronunciation and speech, though its effectiveness depends on learners’ auditory processing abilities.
Jiying Xu (Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) In-Service MA) investigated the impact of task-based pronunciation learning (TBPT), a second language teaching method that enables students to learn languages through interactive tasks.
TBPT is meant to be a more engaging form of learning that encourages communication between second language learners while focusing on target words.
Her paper, published in the education journal System, found that TBPT can enhance second language learning, though the extent of its effectiveness depends on learners’ ability to hear different sounds, known as auditory processing ability.
The findings drew from a study of 70 Chinese-speaking young adults learning English, who focused on improving their pronunciation of vowel pairs that are particularly difficult for Mandarin speakers.
The participants were split into two groups: one group received a 30-minute English lesson using a task-based pronunciation approach: planning a summer holiday while focusing on key words. The other group received a lesson without it.
Listening tests before and after the English lessons found that the TBPT group improved at pronouncing the vowel pairs; they also improved in pronouncing sounds they did not practice directly, indicating that TBPT could help learners uncover the underlying patterns of the language they are studying.
However, the paper notes that improvement was not the same for everyone, finding a connection between learners’ auditory processing ability and the efficacy of using the TBPT approach.
Professor Kazuya Saito, Jiying’s dissertation supervisor, says:
“Second language pronunciation teaching has long been criticised for its reliance on decontextualised, mechanical drill activities reminiscent of audiolingualism-style foreign language education popular in the 1950s. Jiying introduced an innovative approach by employing communicatively authentic tasks, allowing students to notice and practice new pronunciation features while using language meaningfully with a lot of fun.
“To test this approach, Jiying conducted a highly innovative training study with a pre- and post-test design, recruiting around 70 students and effectively utilising the online experiment builder, Gorilla. This work showcases a significant degree of novelty and uniqueness that Jiying has contributed to the field. Remarkably, she achieved this within the very short timeframe of 3–4 months allotted for designing, executing, and completing her dissertation!”
The paper was co-authored by Professor Saito and draws from Jiying’s Master’s dissertation, inspired by her time on the Teaching and Researching Speaking and Listening module.
Jiying’s dissertation was a runner-up for the prestigious British Council ELT Master’s Award, and also received the Department of Culture, Communication and Media’s Best TESOL Dissertation Award.
Links
- Read the paper in System: Task-based pronunciation teaching: Lack of auditory precision but not memory hinders learning
- Read Jiying Xu’s dissertation: The Pedagogical Potential of Task-Based Language Teaching for Second Language Pronunciation: Roles of Individual Differences
- Professor Kazuya Saito’s research profile
- Teaching English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL) In-Service MA
- Centre for Applied Linguistics
- Department of Culture, Communication and Media
Original article link: https://www.ucl.ac.uk/ioe/news/2024/dec/ioe-alumnas-research-task-based-approaches-language-learning-published-top-journal
Latest News from
UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
Private schools lose GCSE results edge after socioeconomic adjusting22/11/2024 09:15:00
Private school pupils in England no longer perform better at GCSE level than state school pupils in the core subjects of English, Maths and Science when the results are adjusted for socioeconomic background, finds a study by UCL researchers.
Teenage truancy rates rise in English-speaking countries20/11/2024 10:25:00
Truancy rates have risen faster in developed English-speaking countries since the Covid-19 pandemic than in non-English-speaking countries, according to a new working paper by UCL researchers.
UCL academics join forces with policymakers to roadmap public services for the 21st century18/11/2024 12:25:00
Experts from policy, politics, and research examined the challenges facing Britain’s core public services from criminal justice to the NHS, at the Institute for Government Public Services Conference, supported by UCL.
New BA degree in Youth, Society and Sustainable Futures launching at UCL12/11/2024 12:25:00
Young people worldwide increasingly want a role in addressing global issues, living sustainable lives and securing future employment.
Being human and being kind: IOE at the Bloomsbury Festival11/11/2024 12:25:00
IOE academics shared their expertise at the Bloomsbury Festival in October through a series of talks, workshops, discovery days, and tours. The activities explored the science behind ‘humanness’ and kindness, as well as the history of student life at UCL.
Experiential learning benefits students’ progress in science and general academic skills08/11/2024 12:25:00
A team of IOE researchers have established robust evidence of strong links between experiential learning and children’s science and maths performance, as well as cross-curricular skills that aid learning.
IOE students win awards for doctoral research07/11/2024 12:25:00
Congratulations to doctoral researchers Shishi Zhang, Sudha Vepa, Sharifa Al Battashi and Despoina Boli, who were awarded prizes recognising the excellence of their research on second language education, sociology of language and mathematics.
IOE education experts join newly established UK government Science Advisory Council30/10/2024 09:10:00
Three IOE academics are among a team of 12 independent experts appointed to the Department for Education's newly established Science Advisory Council.
Mobile telepresence robots enhance distance learning and enable children’s play and participation25/10/2024 14:15:00
Research led by Dr Jennifer Rode and Professor Martin Oliver (IOE) with postgraduate students found children enjoy and can safely drive mobile telepresence robots, which boosts participation and play – and could create more inclusive opportunities for distance-learning students.