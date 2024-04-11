IOE is world-leading for Education in QS subject rankings for 11th year

IOE, UCL’s Faculty of Education and Society, is Number 1 place to study Education for the eleventh year running in the 2024 QS World University Rankings by Subject.

Education is one of 10 subject areas at UCL which are in the global top 10, according to the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024. A total of 43 subject areas at UCL now rank in the top 50.

Professor Li Wei, Director and Dean of IOE, yesterday said:

“To be ranked first in the world in these subject rankings for the field of Education is very welcome recognition and affirmation of the outstanding performance in all areas of our work by my colleagues, in collaboration with our funders, partners, students and alumni. To achieve this for 11 years in a row is even more so. “We are incredibly proud of IOE’s contribution to knowledge, policy and practice regarding the lives of children and families, not least in educating teachers, that most vital profession. From leading edge innovation in education research, to research and knowledge exchange that connects education to related societal domains, to teacher education rooted in subject specialism and engagement with research, all at scale, IOE embodies a distinctive contribution in that regard. “To have that work and its impact recognised by our peers and stakeholders internationally is wonderful and we are truly grateful for that.”

Overall UCL currently ranks as the 9th best university globally in the QS World University Rankings, which places it in the top 1% of institutions worldwide.

While all ranking tables warrant our scrutiny though the lens of critical thinking, a principle at the heart of UCL’s academic leadership, this top global position is just one way we demonstrate the academic excellence that awaits students who choose to study with us.

Professor Li Wei further emphasises our collective commitment: “Together, we share a mission to improve the lives of children, young people, and their families and communities - through the highest quality research, education, teacher professional development and knowledge exchange”.

On 18 April IOE is holding an in-person Teacher Training open event, tailored for anyone who is keen on exploring our diverse array of teacher training courses. Registration for this event is open, inviting all future educators to embark on their journey with us.

