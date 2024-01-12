Institute of Education
IOE professor receives Distinguished Contribution Award from the British Psychological Society
The British Psychological Society’s Division of Educational and Child Psychologists (DECP) has chosen Professor Vivian Hill for the wide-ranging impact of her practice and her dedication to the development of psychology.
The award is typically given to an Educational Psychologist (EP) for their outstanding contribution to the profession for the benefit of people and organisations.
Professor Vivian Hill is the Programme Leader of the Professional Educational, Child and Adolescent Psychology Doctorate in Education Psychology (DEdPsy), and works within the Department of Psychology and Human Development at IOE.
Professor Hill has led research with the British Psychological Society (BPS) to explore the impact of loneliness and isolation during the pandemic. Her international collaborations with educational psychologists developed guidance to support schools, children and families during and after lockdown.
She has advocated for increased support and funding for the training and development of educational psychologists – particularly to support better outcomes for vulnerable children, and children with autism, ADHD and mental health needs. Her pioneering research for the Children's Commissioner, ‘My Life at School’, promoted the rights of children with special educational needs in residential special schools, particularly to amplify their perspectives and experiences.
With the BPS, Professor Hill has led work that developed the three-year doctoral training curriculum for educational psychologists and advanced professional practice. She has also contributed to the development of the DECP’s Trainee EP conference since its inception in 2009, and has continued to lead the conference development every year since then. On two occasions, she has also stepped into the role of DECP Chair, most recently in 2020.
The Division of Educational and Child Psychology is part of the BPS and aims to promote the professional interests of educational and child psychologists and the development of psychology as a body of knowledge and skills.
Professor Hill was nominated for the award by a trainee EP, whom Professor Hill supported during the DEdPsy course as both a research and placement supervisor.
Dr Cynthia Pinto, who is currently Chair of the DECP and a Professional and Academic Tutor on the DEdPsy programme, said:
“I find it particularly special that the nomination for this award was made by an alumna of IOE’s Professional Educational, Child and Adolescent Psychology doctoral programme, whom Vivian has supported over many years to successfully complete her DEdPsy qualification. This appreciation by a member of our trainee community makes Vivian’s achievement feel particularly meaningful.”
Dr Zachary Walker, Head of Department of Psychology and Human Development, adds:
“Professor Hill embodies what it means to be a professional in this field and is incredibly worthy of this award. I am not surprised at all, as Professor Hill and her colleagues continue to design and deliver an incredible experience for students and colleagues.”
The DECP has also awarded Dr Roger Booker, Honorary Lecturer of Clinical, Educational and Health Psychology at UCL, with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Both awards will be presented during the DECP Annual Conference in Brighton on 11–12 January 2024.
