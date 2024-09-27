UCL IOE - Faculty of Education and Society
IOE to co-lead effort tackling grand challenge of creating data-empowered societies
Professor Allison Littlejohn (IOE) and Professor James Hetherington (UCL Centre for Advanced Research Computing) have been appointed as joint Pro-Vice-Provosts to lead the new UCL Grand Challenges Theme of Data Empowered Societies.
The ability to create, enable and foster data-empowered societies presents a challenge in the effort to tackle some of the most pressing social problems. Through the UCL Grand Challenges programme, UCL is setting out to bring a cross-disciplinary, thematic approach to tackling this theme through its research, knowledge exchange, education and operations as a higher education institution. 'Data-empowered societies' is one of five new Grand Challenges Themes that will be launched at UCL over the next four years, also including: Mental Health & Wellbeing, Climate Crisis, Inequalities and Intercultural Communication.
Professor Littlejohn was interviewed in a new podcast episode just released to launch this new theme. The episode discusses how this Grand Challenge theme is looking to make a difference through UCL's efforts to foster innovation, inclusivity, and impactful partnerships, and lead the exploration of data-driven solutions.
Professor Allison Littlejohn is Director of the UCL Knowledge Lab, one of the world’s leading research centres in human learning, media and technology. Her research examines how data and digital technology is reshaping new ways of knowing in professional contexts across sectors including Health, Education, Energy and Finance.
As joint Pro-Vice-Provosts, Professors Littlejohn and Hetherington will provide academic leadership to the new theme and support new collaborations, both within UCL and with external partners. In a joint statement, they recently said:
“Data, through AI and Digital Twins, is having a profound effect on society. The effects of data can be empowering, offering ways to improve quality of life, productivity and wealth creation, and address challenges associated with health, climate and inequalities. At the same time data can also be disempowering for society, particularly in situations of intense surveillance, influence, and bias. These (often unseen) effects expose humans to increased vulnerabilities.
“Our vision for this Grand Challenge is to empower people by bringing transformative technologies and data use into harmony with the values, vulnerabilities and needs of society. We are excited about working with a broad community, creating close collaborations between researchers, educators, professionals, learners and innovators in all disciplines across UCL and beyond. Together we can safely enable a digital transformation that changes society in ways that are inclusive, fair and empowering for people and the planet.”
