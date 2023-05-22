IOPC appealing for witnesses to Earl's Court motorcycle collision

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to a collision that occurred in Earl's Court on 10 May, involving a police motorcycle and a member of the public.

We began an independent investigation after we were informed by the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) of an incident where a police motorcycle on escort duties was in collision with a woman on West Cromwell Road, Earl's Court (SW5), near the junction of Warwick Road, around 3.21 pm that afternoon. The woman, who is in her 80s, sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in a critical but stable condition.

Our investigators attended the scene and the post incident procedures on the night of the collision, where we secured police body worn video which we are reviewing. We also oversaw the scanning and mapping of the scene by forensic investigators. Initial accounts have been taken from officers involved and some witnesses to the collision have been identified along with CCTV from nearby properties.

IOPC regional director Amanda Rowe said: “Our thoughts are with the woman, who has sustained life-threatening injuries, and her family. We have been in touch with them to explain our role and will keep them regularly updated as the investigation progresses. While some witnesses to the collision have been identified, it’s important that as part of our enquiries we speak with anyone who witnessed or recorded any part of this incident to help us establish the full circumstances.”

Anyone with any information can contact the IOPC on 0300 303 5621 or email westcromwellroad@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail)