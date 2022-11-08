Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
|Printable version
IOPC appealing for witnesses to police collision in Longstowe, Cambridgeshire
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to a collision that happened in the Longstowe area of Cambridgeshire last Thursday (3 November), involving a police vehicle and a car – a Citroen DS3 – belonging to a member of the public. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on the A1198.
The driver of the Citroen, a 17-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the police vehicle was also taken to hospital having sustained injuries.
After being notified by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedures. At 3.20pm that day, we launched an independent investigation into the incident.
IOPC regional director Graham Beesley yesterday said:
“Our sympathies are with the young man, the police officer and their families. We have been in touch with the young man’s family to explain our role. We are appealing for anyone to come forward who may have witnessed any part of this incident. A young man has suffered serious injuries and a police driver was also injured. It is important that we establish exactly what occurred. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information or footage relevant to the incident is urged to make contact with us without delay.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 0300 303 5733 or email longstowerti@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail) as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-appealing-witnesses-police-collision-longstowe-cambridgeshire
Latest News from
Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC - formerly IPCC)
Officers under investigation over discriminatory language while on duty08/11/2022 09:10:00
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun two investigations into the conduct of nine Civil Nuclear Constabulary officers who are alleged to have engaged in conversations of a racist, misogynistic, ableist and offensive nature while on duty.
Hertfordshire officers given final written warnings over contact with Christie Frewin prior to her murder07/11/2022 13:33:00
Two offices from Hertfordshire Constabulary have been given final written warnings following a gross misconduct hearing relating to their contact with Christie Frewin prior to her murder.
Investigation concludes following fatal police pursuit in Cheshire07/11/2022 09:10:00
Police officers who pursued a vehicle in Cheshire before it was involved in a fatal collision, acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, an Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation concluded.
Inquest concludes following police shooting of Yassar Yaqub04/11/2022 12:25:00
An inquest into the death of Yassar Yaqub, who was fatally shot by a West Yorkshire Police officer in 2017, has concluded that he was lawfully killed.
Statement in response to HMICFRS report into vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing02/11/2022 14:20:00
IOPC Director General Michael Lockwood responds to HMICFRS report into vetting, misconduct and misogyny in policing
Former Devon & Cornwall Police officer would have been dismissed for inappropriate relationship28/10/2022 14:10:00
A former Devon & Cornwall Police officer would have been dismissed if he was still serving after gross misconduct was found proven at a force hearing, following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).
Former West Yorkshire Police officer abused his position for a sexual purpose27/10/2022 11:20:00
A former West Yorkshire Police officer would have been dismissed without notice had he not already resigned for abusing his position to form a sexual relationship with a vulnerable woman.
Investigation concludes following fatal police road traffic incident in Aylesbury25/10/2022 09:10:00
A Thames Valley Police (TVP) officer who was responding to an emergency call before his vehicle was involved in a fatal collision acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures, our investigation concluded.