IOPC appealing for witnesses to police collision in Longstowe, Cambridgeshire

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses to a collision that happened in the Longstowe area of Cambridgeshire last Thursday (3 November), involving a police vehicle and a car – a Citroen DS3 – belonging to a member of the public. The incident occurred around 1.30 pm on the A1198.

The driver of the Citroen, a 17-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the police vehicle was also taken to hospital having sustained injuries.

After being notified by Cambridgeshire Constabulary, we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post incident procedures. At 3.20pm that day, we launched an independent investigation into the incident.

IOPC regional director Graham Beesley yesterday said:

“Our sympathies are with the young man, the police officer and their families. We have been in touch with the young man’s family to explain our role. We are appealing for anyone to come forward who may have witnessed any part of this incident. A young man has suffered serious injuries and a police driver was also injured. It is important that we establish exactly what occurred. Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have information or footage relevant to the incident is urged to make contact with us without delay.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 0300 303 5733 or email longstowerti@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail) as soon as possible.