IOPC appeals for witnesses after fatal road collision in Sale

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as part of an independent investigation into the actions of Greater Manchester Police prior to a fatal road traffic collision in Sale.

The collision happened at approximately 8.30pm on Sunday 3 December after a police vehicle had attempted to stop a BMW driver on Homelands Road. After the initial stop, the BMW failed to stop and collided with a parked car on Marsland Road after a short pursuit by officers, lasting approximately two minutes.

We confirmed last month that the driver of the BMW, Xena Georgiou, 20, sadly died in hospital. A male passenger was taken to hospital with serious injuries and continues to progress in his recovery. A female passenger was also taken to hospital on the night and treated for injuries she sustained.

While the investigation is in the early stages, investigators have already conducted CCTV and house-to-house enquiries and have obtained accounts from the officers involved.

We are now appealing for anyone who witnessed any part of the incident to contact us as soon as possible by calling 0300 303 5612 or emailing Marslandroad@policeconduct.gov.uk

IOPC Regional Director Catherine Bates said: