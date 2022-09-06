IOPC appeals for witnesses as investigation continues following man’s death in Kingston

We are appealing for witnesses as our investigation continues into the Metropolitan Police Service’s (MPS) contact with a man who died after an incident in Kingston, southwest London.

The man, who can now be identified as Liam Allan, aged 23 from Surrey, died after entering the River Thames following interaction with MPS officers in Kingston on the evening of Friday 26 August.

Our investigation is examining the contact MPS officers had with Liam before he entered the water and the actions taken by the MPS following Liam entering the river.

Tragically, Mr Allan’s body was recovered from the water at around 12.30am and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

We were notified by the force at 1.10am on Saturday and IOPC investigators attended the police post-incident procedures, where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

Regional Director Sal Naseem says the IOPC’s sympathies are with those who knew Mr Allan.

“I want to express our condolences to Liam Allan’s family and friends and all those affected by his death. “We are aware of speculation surrounding how Liam came to enter the water. Having viewed the relevant police body worn video, we have advised his family and can confirm that Liam ran down some steps from Riverside Walk into the water and began swimming away into the river immediately after being advised he was being arrested. Emergency assistance from the Coastguard, National Police Air Service (NPAS) and the London Fire Brigade was quickly requested by one of the officers. “However, we need to establish all of the contact the police had with Liam on that evening. We would like to speak to anyone who may have seen police officers speaking with a male, or a small group of people, on or near the vicinity of Kingston Bridge between 10.30pm and 11.15pm on Friday 26 August. “Given the contact police officers had with Liam before he died, it is important that a thorough and independent investigation is carried out to establish the full circumstances and examine the interaction between Liam and any officer before he entered the river.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact the IOPC investigation team by phoning 0300 303 5734 or emailing kingstonriverside@policeconduct.gov.uk(link sends e-mail).