IOPC appeals for witnesses following arrest of 15-year-old child at Camden Road overground station
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a child at the Camden Road overground station, north west London, in September.
We have established that at around 5.30pm on Sunday 22 September, a British Transport Police (BTP) officer approached a girl, aged 15, after she and her friend passed through the ticket barrier to exit the station.
An altercation took place during which the officer used force against the child who he arrested and handcuffed. She was later dearrested at the scene.
IOPC regional director Charmaine Arbouin recently said:
“This incident took place in a busy station in front of several people, some of whom may have recorded the incident on their mobile phones.
“We need to establish all the circumstances surrounding this incident and gather any relevant footage that may assist in our investigation.
“We would like to encourage people who were at the station that day and witnessed the incident, particularly anyone with footage, to get in touch with our investigators.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the IOPC by emailing camdenroad@policeconduct.gov.uk
Our investigation began following a complaint referral from the British Transport Police, which we received on 14 October, after a witness raised concerns about the level of force used by the officer on the child.
Our investigators have secured police body worn footage, as well at CCTV footage from the station. We have been in contact with the girl’s family to explain our role and will keep them updated as the investigation progresses.
Original article link: https://www.policeconduct.gov.uk/news/iopc-appeals-witnesses-following-arrest-15-year-old-child-camden-road-overground-station
