IOPC appeals for witnesses following incident where force was used during arrest of man in north west London
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is appealing for witnesses as we investigate the circumstances surrounding the arrest of a man, where force was used by a Met Police officer, on College Road in Kensal Green, north west London, in September.
Our investigation began on 16 October following a mandatory conduct referral from the Met. We also received a further referral by the force of a public complaint, after a witness raised concerns about the level of force used by an officer on the man.
We have established that at around 2.20pm on Monday 29 September 2025, a Met Police officer attempted to speak with a man about his vehicle’s registration plate. When the man walked away, the officer tried to arrest him. An altercation took place during which the man was taken to the ground and was allegedly struck on the head with handcuffs by the officer.
The man was later taken to hospital for treatment and subsequently discharged into police custody.
IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: "We are aware that this incident took place in front of several members of the public, many of whom recorded it on their mobile phones, with footage of part of the incident appearing on social media.
“It’s important that we carry out an independent investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident and urge anyone who may have witnessed or filmed the incident or the moments leading up to it to come forward and report what they saw.”
Witnesses are asked to contact IOPC investigators by calling 03003035620 or email collegeroad@policeconduct.gov.uk
We have recently served a Met Police officer with a notice informing him that he is under criminal investigation for the potential offence of grievous bodily harm. He is also under investigation for potential gross misconduct.
This does not necessarily mean that criminal or disciplinary proceedings will follow. At the end of our investigation, we will decide whether to refer the matter to the Crown Prosecution Service and also decide whether the officer will face any disciplinary proceedings.
